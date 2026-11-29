Richard Donner's 1985 adventure film "The Goonies" is deeply beloved by a generation of Gen-Xers who grew up watching it and rewatching it incessantly. An audience of under-14s will look at "The Goonies" and see a fun adventure story about messy, chattering kids who resemble them more closely than your typical Hollywood moppet. The main characters in "The Goonies" are a gaggle of talkative trouble-makers, all foulmouthed and a little mean to each other. They are relatably disorganized. In many vital ways, they're real kids.

The story of "The Goonies," to give a brief refresher, involves Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin) and his group of neighborhood buddies, nicknamed the Goonies, finding a legitimate pirate treasure map. Mikey and his closest friends, including Mouth (Corey Feldman, who has previously worked with "The Goonies" producer Steven Spielberg on "Gremlins") and Data (Ke Huy Quan), gather up their other buddies and trek into a series of catacombs, solving riddles and avoiding booby traps in a quest for the treasure. On their tail is the Fratelli crime family, who've likewise gotten wind of said riches.

Kids may love its assorted players and fun adventure, but adults will notice an underlying melancholy in "The Goonies." Mikey and his pals live in Astoria, Oregon, in a spot nicknamed the Goon Docks, and their neighborhood is about to be foreclosed upon to make way for a ritzy country club. When they find the map, they see pirate treasure as a singular last-ditch means to save their homes. Mikey thinks they can do it, but the film has a sense of doomed desperation.

When Mikey's friends talk about giving up their quest halfway through the movie, he reminds them of their motto: "Goonies never say die." It's an inspiring moment, yet it's undergirded by sadness. Mikey needs this.