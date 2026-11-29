41 Years Later, The Goonies' Best Line Is Still The Greatest Kids' Movie Quote Ever
Richard Donner's 1985 adventure film "The Goonies" is deeply beloved by a generation of Gen-Xers who grew up watching it and rewatching it incessantly. An audience of under-14s will look at "The Goonies" and see a fun adventure story about messy, chattering kids who resemble them more closely than your typical Hollywood moppet. The main characters in "The Goonies" are a gaggle of talkative trouble-makers, all foulmouthed and a little mean to each other. They are relatably disorganized. In many vital ways, they're real kids.
The story of "The Goonies," to give a brief refresher, involves Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin) and his group of neighborhood buddies, nicknamed the Goonies, finding a legitimate pirate treasure map. Mikey and his closest friends, including Mouth (Corey Feldman, who has previously worked with "The Goonies" producer Steven Spielberg on "Gremlins") and Data (Ke Huy Quan), gather up their other buddies and trek into a series of catacombs, solving riddles and avoiding booby traps in a quest for the treasure. On their tail is the Fratelli crime family, who've likewise gotten wind of said riches.
Kids may love its assorted players and fun adventure, but adults will notice an underlying melancholy in "The Goonies." Mikey and his pals live in Astoria, Oregon, in a spot nicknamed the Goon Docks, and their neighborhood is about to be foreclosed upon to make way for a ritzy country club. When they find the map, they see pirate treasure as a singular last-ditch means to save their homes. Mikey thinks they can do it, but the film has a sense of doomed desperation.
When Mikey's friends talk about giving up their quest halfway through the movie, he reminds them of their motto: "Goonies never say die." It's an inspiring moment, yet it's undergirded by sadness. Mikey needs this.
Quote of the Day from The Goonies
"The Goonies" is about the potential end of its heroes' friendship, which feels natural and strong. These kids have clearly known each other for a long time and even have a motto, "Goonies never say die," implying that they've been on many neighborhood adventures before. But again, when the movie begins, the place they've lived their entire lives is facing potential oblivion. The beatific idylls of suburban Oregon are about to be razed in favor of wealth-forward Ronald Reagan-era development, and genuine childhood magic may possibly be killed in the process.
This leads into a scene where the Goonies have been trekking through tunnels underneath their neighborhood for a long while, only to find a pile of coins in a wet cave. For a moment, they think this is the treasure they've been looking for, until they realize that they have merely found their way into the bottom of the town wishing well. These coins are just people's wishes. So, when presented with a chance to back out, the teenaged Andy (Kerri Green) is ready to bail. After all, she, Mikey, and the others were nearly killed on their way here. Maybe it's time to give up. Let the bulldozers come. Even the Goon Docks aren't worth dying for.
But Mikey is a true believer. He wants to press on. For him, this is no mere adventure. He is fighting for his childhood, his friends, his home, everything. "Goonies never say die," he tells Andy. "I'm not a Goonie," she replies.
Nevertheless, Mikey convinces her and the others to continue on, reminding them what's at stake and how it's their time to be the heroes everyone needs. With timeless lessons like that, it's no wonder "The Goonies" remains as beloved as ever.
Other memorable quotes from The Goonies
- "Don't you realize? The next time you see sky, it'll be over another town. The next time you take a test, it'll be in some other school. Our parents, they want the bestest stuff for us. But right now they gotta do what's right for them, 'cause it's their time. Their time, up there. Down here it's our time. It's our time down here." — Mikey
- "If I found One-Eyed Willy's rich stuff, I'd pay all my dad's bills. Then maybe he could get to sleep at night, instead of sitting up trying to figure out a way for all of us to stay here." — Mikey
- "This one, this one right here ... this was my dream, my wish. And it didn't come true. So I'm takin' it back. I'm takin' 'em all back." — Mouth
- "The worst thing I ever done: I mixed up fake puke at home, and then I went to this movie theater, hid the puke in my jacket, climbed up to the balcony and then, then, I made a noise like this: [retching] and then I dumped it over the side, all over the people in the audience. And then — this was horrible — all the people started gettin' sick and throwin' up all over each other. I never felt so bad in my entire life." — Chunk