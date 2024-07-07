Corey Feldman Lost A Big E.T. Role, But A Steven Spielberg Promise Put Him In Gremlins

The life of an actor is one that has its peaks and valleys and is not without its share of heartbreak. All actors have their "one that got away," instances where they miss out on a great role and/or project, yet most of those situations involve coming close to landing a role before finding out that someone else has been cast. It's far more rare to land a plum role only to have the character itself change so drastically that the director actually talks you out of accepting the gig.

That's exactly what happened to a young Corey Feldman upon auditioning for "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" for director Steven Spielberg. After the unfortunate news had been broken to Feldman, Spielberg did what so many Hollywood figures have done since cinema began: made a promise to involve him in the filmmaker's next project. While such a promise typically holds about as much weight in the film industry as a "Let's do lunch," Spielberg proved himself to not be the typical Hollywood figure in this case. When his production of "Gremlins" came around a few years later, Spielberg made sure to remember Feldman during casting, ensuring that while the child actor missed out on being in one of the biggest movies of all time, he was a part of another highly successful and influential film by way of apology.