Roger Ebert wasn't as effusive about Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" films as many other critics. For reference, Ebert gave "Fellowship of the Ring" and "The Two Towers" three stars (out of four) and then "Return of the King" three and a half.

"A true visualization of [J.R.R.] Tolkien's Middle-earth it is not," wrote Ebert of Jackson's "Fellowship," arguing it "adds up to more of a sword and sorcery epic" that loses the "innocence" of the books. Though, Ebert conceded in that review that "That 'Fellowship of the Ring' doesn't match my imaginary vision of Middle-earth is my problem, not yours."

Ebert subsequently wrote that the action of "The Two Towers" "would no doubt startle the gentle medievalist J.R.R. Tolkien." However, he praised "Return of the King" as a strong conclusion which solidified the trilogy as "a work of bold ambition at a time of cinematic timidity," even if he felt the film and trilogy fell "a little shy of greatness."

But you know what fantasy movie Ebert did love? 2007's "The Golden Compass," adapted from Philip Pullman's "His Dark Materials" novels. It's set in an alternate world where a piece of every person's soul exists in the form of an animal, called a dæmon. British orphan Lyra Belacqua (Dakota Blue Richards) embarks on a quest to rescue a friend and stumbles onto a much more cosmic struggle. Ebert gave it four stars, writing:

"'The Golden Compass' is a darker, deeper fantasy epic than the 'Rings' trilogy, 'The Chronicles of Narnia' or the 'Potter' films. It springs from the same British world of quasi-philosophical magic, but creates more complex villains and poses more intriguing questions."

While most would disagree with Ebert's quality assessment, he's onto something, as "Golden Compass" invites "Lord of the Rings" comparisons.