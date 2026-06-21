What Lord Of The Rings Author J.R R. Tolkien Really Thought About The Chronicles Of Narnia

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I've been reading C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" books for 25 years. I've always respected the enduring achievement of the books, and I think it makes sense that Greta Gerwig is terrified to direct the new Narnia movies. But there's one fella (whom I also respect a lot) who really didn't like the Narnia experience: Lewis' close friend, J.R.R. Tolkien. Tolkien didn't just dislike Narnia, though. He thought it was nuts. An affront to fantasy.

The book "C.S. Lewis: A Biography" recounts Tolkien's words about Lewis' creation: "It really won't do, you know! I mean to say: 'Nymphs and their Ways, The Love-Life of a Faun.' Doesn't he know what he's talking about?" Lewis and Tolkien were in the same literary group at Oxford University, known as the Inklings. I don't think Tolkien hated Lewis' actual writing abilities. Really, the focus of his ire was the chaotic accumulation of mythical beings into the same context.

In an interview in 2005, just days after Disney and Walden Media released the movie adaptation of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Wheaton College Professor of Literature Alan Jacobs summarized (via NPR) Tolkien's view on this mythological smorgasbord thusly: