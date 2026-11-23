In 1959, Gregory Peck starred in a surprisingly bleak dystopian sci-fi movie about the end of the world. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its subject matter, "On the Beach" was a box office disappointment, despite the fact it also starred Ava Gardner, Fred Astaire, and a pre-"Psycho" Anthony Perkins. But as Turner Classic Movies notes, "the film struck a chord with the public and for decades remained the definitive dramatic portrayal of the aftermath of a nuclear attack."

Peck made his film debut in 1944's "Days of Glory" and, amazingly, earned an Oscar nomination for his work in John M. Stahl's "The Keys of the Kingdom" that same year. While that film proved to be his breakthrough, it wasn't until the 1950s that he truly ascended to megastardom, becoming one of the biggest leading men in Hollywood. He started the decade by irritating 20th Century Fox chief Darryl F. Zanuck, who wanted Peck to shave his mustache for the 1950 Western "The Gunfighter," before going on to star alongside Audrey Hepburn in the romance classic and one of the best movies of the '50s, "Roman Holiday."

He also appeared alongside Ava Gardner in 1952's "The Snows of Kilimanjaro," before reuniting with her for 1959's "On the Beach." While their prior collaboration had been a romantic adventure outing, "On the Beach" was a decidedly more gloomy affair in which humanity was wiped out almost entirely, while the survivors waited to be killed off by radioactive winds. Not exactly, "Roman Holiday," then. Still, the film has its share of romance and adventure, even if it does end on a fairly dreary note.