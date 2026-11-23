Stephen King is almost as prolific on the small screen as he is on bookstore shelves. Today, we have the surprisingly scary and gruesome "It: Welcome to Derry," but this is just the latest in a long line of shows that have either directly adapted the author's stories or used them as inspiration. With so many King series scattered throughout TV history, it's inevitable that many have gone overlooked and under-appreciated. "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" is a prime example of an underrated Stephen King show. This lesser-known miniseries stars Tom Berenger, Kim Delaney, William H. Macy, and others in an anthology show that's based on a collection of King short stories. Like with many anthology series, the show is hit and miss. But when it's good, it's very good.

"Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King," to use its full title, can't be described solely as horror, despite what the title might suggest. The show, which aired on TNT back in 2006, is based on King's 1993 book of the same name, which collected many of the writer's short stories. But the show also ventured outside the book to present three stories from other King collections, resulting in a series that combines classic King horror with more straightforwardly dramatic tales.

Short-lived though it was, "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" did a mostly solid job bringing the source material to TV, and even excelled with some episodes. It also received some decent reviews in the process. Sadly, it's tough to find today.