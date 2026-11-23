Stephen King's Forgotten 2000s Horror Anthology Series Adapted 8 Of His Short Stories
Stephen King is almost as prolific on the small screen as he is on bookstore shelves. Today, we have the surprisingly scary and gruesome "It: Welcome to Derry," but this is just the latest in a long line of shows that have either directly adapted the author's stories or used them as inspiration. With so many King series scattered throughout TV history, it's inevitable that many have gone overlooked and under-appreciated. "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" is a prime example of an underrated Stephen King show. This lesser-known miniseries stars Tom Berenger, Kim Delaney, William H. Macy, and others in an anthology show that's based on a collection of King short stories. Like with many anthology series, the show is hit and miss. But when it's good, it's very good.
"Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King," to use its full title, can't be described solely as horror, despite what the title might suggest. The show, which aired on TNT back in 2006, is based on King's 1993 book of the same name, which collected many of the writer's short stories. But the show also ventured outside the book to present three stories from other King collections, resulting in a series that combines classic King horror with more straightforwardly dramatic tales.
Short-lived though it was, "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" did a mostly solid job bringing the source material to TV, and even excelled with some episodes. It also received some decent reviews in the process. Sadly, it's tough to find today.
Nightmares & Dreamscapes was an uneven but mostly enjoyable Stephen King series
"Nightmares & Dreamscapes" isn't going to be remembered as one of the best anthology series of all time, but it's an interesting show with a few standout episodes. One interesting aspect is the fact the miniseries isn't just a horror anthology show. The stories contained in "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" range from pure horror to thriller and even adventure.
One story, "The Fifth Quarter" sees an ex-con (Jeremy Sisto) embark on a treasure hunt for stolen money and avenge his friend's death. There's also "Umney's Last Case," in which William H. Macy plays a private investigator in 1940s LA who comes face to face with the writer that created him. But the standout is "Battleground," in which William Hurt plays a hitman, who after taking out the CEO of a toy company finds himself hunted by sentient toy soldiers. The episode is directed by Brian Henson, son of Jim, and plays out almost entirely without dialogue. It's easily the best installment in the series. Interestingly, one story from the original collection that didn't make the TV version of "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" was "Popsy," a particularly dark King story that should still be made into a movie.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" earned a not-too-shabby 85% critic score, though that is based on just 13 reviews. Still, most critics found plenty to like about the show. Meanwhile, of the 16 entries in /Film's ranking of every Stephen King miniseries, "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" came dead center at number eight, which ain't bad. So if you're a King fan and are yet to see this oft-overlooked TV series, it's worth tracking down — though you'll either have to buy a physical version or rely on dodgy YouTube playlists.