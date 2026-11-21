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Mariska Hargitay has had one heck of a career as an actor. She'll forever be known as Detective Olivia Benson, the best "Law and Order: SVU" character of all time, and has, remarkably, appeared in several hundred episodes of the show. But decades before she joined the "Law & Order" franchise, she made her feature film debut in a cult 1980s horror movie.

Directed by Luca Bercovici, "Ghoulies" was released in 1984. It came out mere months after the stone-cold '80s classic that is "Gremlins" ruled the box office. Now, nobody can say that "Ghoulies" was as successful or as well-liked as "Gremlins," but releasing a film about little chaotic creatures around that time was undoubtedly a recipe for success.

The movie follows a young man and his girlfriend as they move into his parents' old mansion, where his satanic father is buried. When the young man performs a ceremony described in one of his father's black magic books, he unwittingly unleashes small, demonic creatures. Hargitay plays Donna, one of the guests at the house who encounters these little monsters.

"Ghoulies" is often accused of being a "Gremlins" rip-off, but, in actuality, the movies were competing to see which could make it to theaters first. In a 2018 interview with Love-It-Loud, Bercovici explained how it all went down.