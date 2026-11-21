Mariska Hargitay Made Her Acting Debut In A Cult Favorite '80s Horror Movie
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Mariska Hargitay has had one heck of a career as an actor. She'll forever be known as Detective Olivia Benson, the best "Law and Order: SVU" character of all time, and has, remarkably, appeared in several hundred episodes of the show. But decades before she joined the "Law & Order" franchise, she made her feature film debut in a cult 1980s horror movie.
Directed by Luca Bercovici, "Ghoulies" was released in 1984. It came out mere months after the stone-cold '80s classic that is "Gremlins" ruled the box office. Now, nobody can say that "Ghoulies" was as successful or as well-liked as "Gremlins," but releasing a film about little chaotic creatures around that time was undoubtedly a recipe for success.
The movie follows a young man and his girlfriend as they move into his parents' old mansion, where his satanic father is buried. When the young man performs a ceremony described in one of his father's black magic books, he unwittingly unleashes small, demonic creatures. Hargitay plays Donna, one of the guests at the house who encounters these little monsters.
"Ghoulies" is often accused of being a "Gremlins" rip-off, but, in actuality, the movies were competing to see which could make it to theaters first. In a 2018 interview with Love-It-Loud, Bercovici explained how it all went down.
"We were in production at the same time. We were curious about them, and they were curious about us. They were so curious about us, in fact, that Warner Bros. briefly sued to stop us from using the name — they lost. Part of the reason that 'Gremlins' came out first, is that Charlie Band ran out of money halfway through shooting, so a few months went by as we all scrambled for the money, allowing 'Gremlins' to open first."
Mariska Hargitay helped kick off the Ghoulies franchise
While "Gremlins" had producer Steven Spielberg, director Joe Dante, and critics on its side, "Ghoulies" did not. Instead, it holds a terrible 7% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But horror has never relied on critical opinion for success, particularly in the '80s. As a result, Mariska Hargitay's feature debut became a sizable hit.
Released in January 1985 and produced for a budget of just a few hundred thousand dollars, "Ghoulies" did big business (as much as $35 million at the box office, by some accounts). That paved the way for a string of sequels, including 1987's "Ghoulies II," 1991's "Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go to College," and 1994's "Ghoulies IV." Good or bad, it made no difference. These movies were very successful.
Mind you, it's not remotely uncommon for well-known actors to get their start in less-than-prestigious horror movies. Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio made his feature film debut in the 1990s creature feature "Critters 3," while Jennifer Aniston, who later broke out on "Friends," similarly made an early career appearance in "Leprechaun." It happens all the time.
Interestingly enough, Hargitay auditioned many times for a lead role on "Friends," only to be denied. She was also fired from the 1995 "Power Rangers" movie. The early '90s were not terribly kind to Hargitay. But she eventually made her way to "SVU" and, it almost goes without saying, that worked out pretty darn well for her.