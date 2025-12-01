One Of TV's Biggest Drama Stars Auditioned 'Many Times' For A Lead Role On Friends

It's genuinely hard to imagine Mariska Hargitay as anyone but Olivia Benson after multiple decades of her starring on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and with the utmost due respect to Hargitay, it's hard to imagine her being funny. (That's not her fault. Olivia is the captain of a division of the New York police department that investigates heinous sex crimes, so she doesn't do a whole lot of, you know, laughing.) However, according to an interview that Hargitay did with Amy Poehler, she originally started out trying to be a comedian until her life unexpectedly pivoted her into the super-dark sex crimes TV show.

In an episode of Poehler's deeply charming podcast "Good Hang," Hargitay told Poehler that she actually auditioned for one of the most popular network comedies in TV history. "I did a lot of [comedy auditions]," Hargitay — the daughter of actors Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay — recalled. "I did 'Seinfeld,' and I did 'The Single Guy, and I tested for 'Friends' so many times." (Hargitay played an actor who auditioned for a "role" based on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine Benes in a "Seinfeld" episode that gets very meta, and she appeared on three episodes of "The Single Guy.")

When asked which character she tested for, Hargitay replied, "I think it's Monica — so long ago, again," obviously referring to Courteney Cox's Monica Geller. "But I always thought that I would end up being on a sitcom or doing comedy, that's what I thought." That is, quite obviously, not what happened at all; Cox went on to originate the role of Monica Geller, while Hargitay snagged the female lead on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." As it turns out, Hargitay also sorta credits her eventual success on the NBC procedural to, of all people, a psychic.