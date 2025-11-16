Why Mariska Hargitay Was Fired From The Original Power Rangers Movie

In Bryan Spicer's 1995 kid flick "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie," the titular Rangers are facing their most dangerous foe yet, a sarcastic sorcerer named Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman). To match the villain's level of magic, the Rangers are sent off to the distant planet of Phaedos to obtain something called the Great Power, an energy field that will enhance their fighting skills and give them access to a new fleet of animal-shaped war machines. Phaedos proves to be dangerous, as it is lousy with Tengu Warriors that the Rangers can't seem to defeat in hand-to-hand combat. Luckily, the Rangers are rescued by the Red Sonja-like Warrioress, Dulcea. Dulcea takes the Rangers to a ninja training facility and teaches them how to access their inner spirit animals. This gives them the impetus they need to fight Ivan Ooze.

Dulcea doesn't join the Rangers for the climax, being magically bound to Phaedos. It's a pity. It seems that she would have been a help.

Duclea was played by Australian actress and model Gabrielle Fitzpatrick. "Power Rangers" was only her second feature film, although she had several Australian TV credits throughout the 1990s. "Power Rangers," at least for kids of a certain age, is one of her most notable roles. She has since gone on to appear in hit shows like "24," "Frasier," and "Lost."

Also, she almost missed out on the part. According to a "MMPRTM" retrospective on the Conventional Relations website, Fitzpatrick had a medical emergency that took her off set right when shooting was about to begin. For a few days, the "MMPRTM" team shot with their second choice, actress Mariska Hargitay. This was before she found her starmaking role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Also, she was underprepared.