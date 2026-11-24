Colleen Hoover is the reigning queen of BookTok-phenomenon-turned-movie entertainment. The woman just has a knack for writing the kinds of books that might not get a lot of critical love but which social media crowds cannot resist. Thus far, that has resulted in four Colleen Hoover movie adaptations. Unfortunately, none of them are very good. At least, the critics didn't like them. Audiences, on the other hand, keep showing up. Following the less than enthusiastic response to the latest Hoover movie, "Verity," however, even fans might be in need of a break. In which case, might I suggest "You, Me & Tuscany," directed by Kat Coiro.

Corio previously helmed the 2022 glossy rom-com relic "Marry Me" starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Like your standard Hoover affair, it movie earned an okay 61% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but managed to push the "popcornmeter" to 92%, meaning audiences absolutely loved Coiro's movie — which was based on a webcomic.

In 2026, Coiro — who also directed several episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" — returned with another romantic comedy: "You, Me & Tuscany," an original story written by Ryan Engle, who, oddly enough, has mostly written actioners such as the Idris-Elba-vs.-a-lion survival horror "Beast" and the Liam Neeson outing that was 2014's "Non-Stop." With "You, Me & Tuscany" he embraced his more tender side with a story of a young cook who finds love in the titular Italian region.