If You're Tired Of Colleen Hoover Movies, Watch This Overlooked 2026 Rom-Com
Colleen Hoover is the reigning queen of BookTok-phenomenon-turned-movie entertainment. The woman just has a knack for writing the kinds of books that might not get a lot of critical love but which social media crowds cannot resist. Thus far, that has resulted in four Colleen Hoover movie adaptations. Unfortunately, none of them are very good. At least, the critics didn't like them. Audiences, on the other hand, keep showing up. Following the less than enthusiastic response to the latest Hoover movie, "Verity," however, even fans might be in need of a break. In which case, might I suggest "You, Me & Tuscany," directed by Kat Coiro.
Corio previously helmed the 2022 glossy rom-com relic "Marry Me" starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Like your standard Hoover affair, it movie earned an okay 61% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but managed to push the "popcornmeter" to 92%, meaning audiences absolutely loved Coiro's movie — which was based on a webcomic.
In 2026, Coiro — who also directed several episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" — returned with another romantic comedy: "You, Me & Tuscany," an original story written by Ryan Engle, who, oddly enough, has mostly written actioners such as the Idris-Elba-vs.-a-lion survival horror "Beast" and the Liam Neeson outing that was 2014's "Non-Stop." With "You, Me & Tuscany" he embraced his more tender side with a story of a young cook who finds love in the titular Italian region.
Halle Bailey finds love with a Bridgerton boy in You, Me & Tuscany
"You, Me & Tuscany" stars Halle Bailey ("The Little Mermaid") as Anna, a young woman who after losing her house-sitting job, meets a strapping Italian named Matteo Costa (Lorenzo de Moor). Following their brief encounter, Anna decides to fly to Italy and manages to find a spare key to Matteo's empty Tuscan villa. There, Matteo's mother, Gabriella (Isabella Ferrari) arrives and Anna decides to lie and tell her that she's Matteo's fiancé.
It might seem as though "You, Me & Tuscany" is yet another fake dating rom-com, whereby a feigned romance becomes real. But the movie diverges from that well-worn path when Matteo's cousin, Michael (Regé-Jean Page) arrives and there's an instant attraction between he and Anna.
Page is, of course, best known for playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Season 1 of Netflix's hugely-popular series "Bridgerton." But he's since enjoyed a successful film career and is quickly making a name for himself in Hollywood. Page's Simon Basset left "Bridgerton" after the first season, after which the actor appeared in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and in Steven Soderbergh's sleek spy thriller "Black Bag." With "You, Me & Tuscany" he further proved he has leading man chops. Otherwise, however, the movie doesn't do much to separate it from the glut of sort-of-okay romance movies with which we've been inundated in recent years. But it has at least outdone every Colleen Hoover movie on Rotten Tomatoes.
You, Me & Tuscany isn't the greatest rom-com, but it's better Verity
The latest Colleen Hoover movie was the dead-on-arrival "Verity," which no doubt left many viewers disappointed in the lack of straightforward romance. Much of the movie features Anne Hathaway glaring silently at Dakota Johnson from a medical bed or wheelchair. "You, Me and Tuscany" on the other hand should delight those hoping for more schmaltzy romance in the vein of Lili Reinhart's Prime Video smash hit "The Love Hypothesis" or Sofia Carson's similarly popular Netflix romance "My Oxford Year."
Over on Rotten Tomatoes, it's a familiar state of affairs. "You, Me & Tuscany" earned a somewhat respectable 65% critic score while managing to push the "popcornmeter" all the way to 91%. This is the rom-com pattern of late. Audiences clearly got what they came for here, even if Nikki Gemmell of The Australian called the movie "the filmic equivalent of paint by numbers, lift muzak, Fruit Loops, Contiki Tours and The Voice," essentially "anything that feels bland, inauthentic and deeply commercial." Sadly, this is just where we are in 2026. We used to make rom-coms like "Sleepless in Seattle" and "When Harry Met Sally." Not anymore.
"You, Me & Tuscany," however, isn't the worst example of the modern day rom-com (Netflix's "The Wrong Paris" might have claimed that title in 2025). If you happen to be looking for a Hoover palette cleanser that also isn't too far removed from the author's BookTok-friendly brand of romance, then this one's worth a go. "You, Me & Tuscany" is currently available to rent from the usual platforms, and can be streamed via Peacock with a premium subscription.