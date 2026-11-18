David Carradine's '80s Sci-Fi Flop Is A Must-Watch For Monster Lovers
The phases of David Carradine's career vary wildly. After starting out in the short-lived '60s Western series "Shane," Carradine found fame in the 1970s by playing Shaolin monk Kwai Chang Caine in the TV series "Kung Fu." By the 1980s, he was mostly appearing in B-movies and exploitation flicks. Some of these were great. In 1983, Carradine faced off against action legend Chuck Norris in the forgotten neo-Western "Lone Wolf McQuade" (in which Norris played the lone wolf lawman who literally had a pet wolf). Then, there's "Q" or "Q – The Winged Serpent." This monster movie debuted the year prior to "Lone Wolf McQuade" and saw Carradine tangle not with a hirsute muscle man but with a giant serpent that has ensconced itself at the top of New York City's Chrysler Building.
The first clue as to what sort of tone this movie strikes, beyond the premise of a giant reptile plucking its prey from the rooftops of New York City, is the fact it's written by Larry Cohen. The B-movie legend started out in TV, working for NBC and writing for several series before creating "The Invaders." He then penned several Blaxploitation flicks before becoming known as a prolific writer of sci-fi horror movies.
Cohen is responsible for such cult classics as "It's Alive" and "Maniac Cop." Between those two movies, sits "Q," which was yet another ambitious vision realized on a relatively a small budget with impressive (for the time) results. Unfortunately, the film made very little at the box office, but like so many Cohen movies, has since become a cult favorite among monster movie enthusiasts. Carradine fans may also have missed this one, which is well worth a watch.
David Carradine takes on a flying reptile in Q — The Winged Serpent
"Q" is written, co-produced and directed by Larry Cohen, and represents the first of many collaborations between he and actor Michael Moriarty. In the film, Moriarty plays petty crook Jimmy Quinn, who harbors dreams of being a jazz pianist. But his hopes of going on the straight and narrow are put on hold when, after a diamond heist, Quinn hides out in the spire of the Chrysler Building. Bad idea — or, if you happen to be a small-time swindler, great idea.
Turns out the winged reptilian Aztec god Quetzalcoatl has turned the inside of that same spire into his nest, from which he frequently descends to snack on unsuspecting New Yorkers. Quinn decides to use his knowledge of the creature's hideout for a payday and promises to take the police, lead by Detective Shepard (David Carradine) and Sergeant Powell (Richard Roundtree), to the lair in exchange for $1 million. Meanwhile, somebody is committing ritual murders around the city, and it turns out these killings and the giant flying reptile are linked.
The film ends with a dramatic showdown, wherein Detective Shepherd leads his men to the top of the Chrysler Building to shoot sub machine guns at Quetzalcoatl as it flies around the spire. Like much of the movie, many of the shots in this ending sequence were filmed on-location. Today, it's sort of jarring to see dodgy VFX shots interspersed with the real-world footage, but it's also incredibly charming and way better than most of the streaming slop being served up in the modern age. I would say "Q — The Winged Serpent" is a classic horror movie flop that deserves a modern remake, but it's also just great as it is.
Q is a great monster B-movie and an '80s New York time capsule
According to Larry Cohen's "Q — The Winged Serpent" commentary track (via Film School Rejects), he tried to get access to The Chrysler Building but was turned away multiple times. Eventually, the production company offered the building management $15,000 and they gave Cohen access. That means much of the film was shot in and around the building itself, which alongside many other scenes shot around the city, makes the film yet another Cohen project that acts as somewhat of a time capsule of '80s New York.
Meanwhile, the monster effects were created using stop motion by Randall William Cook (who later worked on the 2005 "King Kong" and the "Lord of the Rings" films) and David Allen (who worked on several more high-profile projects including "Willow" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids"). As for Cohen and David Carradine, it turns out the former served with Carradine in the Army, and thought of his old buddy when casting "Q." In fact, prior to the movie, Carradine guest starred on the "CBS" series "Coronet Blue," created by Cohen. The winged serpent movie was their only big-screen collaboration.
Sadly, that collaboration only made $255,000 on a $1.1 million budget. But it has built a solid cult following and remains a great '80s monster B-movie. It also clearly meant a lot to Cohen, who passed away in 2019. In 2004, he spoke to The New Yorker's Amy Wallace who accompanied him on a tour of the city. When he came to the Chrysler Building he told her, "Look at that. Every time I look up at that building, I feel it belongs to me." "Q" can be seen for free on one of the best streaming services, Tubi.