The phases of David Carradine's career vary wildly. After starting out in the short-lived '60s Western series "Shane," Carradine found fame in the 1970s by playing Shaolin monk Kwai Chang Caine in the TV series "Kung Fu." By the 1980s, he was mostly appearing in B-movies and exploitation flicks. Some of these were great. In 1983, Carradine faced off against action legend Chuck Norris in the forgotten neo-Western "Lone Wolf McQuade" (in which Norris played the lone wolf lawman who literally had a pet wolf). Then, there's "Q" or "Q – The Winged Serpent." This monster movie debuted the year prior to "Lone Wolf McQuade" and saw Carradine tangle not with a hirsute muscle man but with a giant serpent that has ensconced itself at the top of New York City's Chrysler Building.

The first clue as to what sort of tone this movie strikes, beyond the premise of a giant reptile plucking its prey from the rooftops of New York City, is the fact it's written by Larry Cohen. The B-movie legend started out in TV, working for NBC and writing for several series before creating "The Invaders." He then penned several Blaxploitation flicks before becoming known as a prolific writer of sci-fi horror movies.

Cohen is responsible for such cult classics as "It's Alive" and "Maniac Cop." Between those two movies, sits "Q," which was yet another ambitious vision realized on a relatively a small budget with impressive (for the time) results. Unfortunately, the film made very little at the box office, but like so many Cohen movies, has since become a cult favorite among monster movie enthusiasts. Carradine fans may also have missed this one, which is well worth a watch.