David Carradine Faced Off Against An Action Legend In A Forgotten 1983 Neo-Western

David Carradine came to prominence playing a martial arts master so it was only right that he eventually found himself in a duel with the great Chuck Norris. As Shaolin monk Kwai Chang Caine in "Kung Fu," Carradine traveled the Old West facing down all manner of challenger. But he never reckoned with the might of a solitary Texas Ranger with a deadly aim — that is, until 1983's "Lone Wolf McQuade," which saw Carradine and Norris do battle in what was one of the better projects of the 1980s for both actors.

By 1983, Carradine had come a long way from his TV debut in the short-lived Western series "Shane." Having become a household name thanks to "Kung Fu," the actor tried to subvert audience expectations by appearing in a number of exploitation flicks and B-movies. More well-known 1970s examples include "Cannonball," "Death Race 2000," and "Deathsport." In the 1980s, however, Carradine was basically churning out direct-to-video fare, and in "Lone Wolf McQuade" he came face to face with the king of schlocky DTV actioners, Chuck Norris.

The neo-western was directed by Steve Carver, who'd worked at Roger Corman's New World Pictures at the same time Carradine had fronted several of the studio's features in the 1970s. With "Lone Wolf McQuade," Carver paid homage to the Spaghetti Westerns that had helped move the Western genre into its revisionist era. As such, there was a self-aware aspect to the movie, which knew exactly what it was and wasn't about to apologize for it. The final showdown between its two stars was emblematic of its excess and was, it turns out, a lot more real than you might imagine. In fact, Carradine and Norris seemingly gave everything they had to their climactic battle and ended up injuring themselves.