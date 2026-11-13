New Friday The 13th Movie Is Finally Happening, With A Familiar Director

Jason lives! After nearly 20 years, Jason Voorhees is finally returning to the big screen in what will be (appropriately enough) the 13th film in the "Friday the 13th" franchise. The rights to the "Friday the 13th" series have been stuck in a bit of a legal mess over the years, but according to an official press release from Horror, Inc., a new film is in the works — with a familiar filmmaker at the helm. Steve Miner, who directed "Friday the 13th Part 2" and "Friday the 13th Part III" (which was the first movie to give Jason his now-iconic hockey mask) will direct this new entry.

Some fans will no doubt love that Jason is back on the big screen in any form, while more cynical folks (like me, for instance) will wonder if this is little more than an attempt to cling onto the complicated rights to a well-established franchise. Miner hasn't directed a movie in a while, and it might have been a bit more exciting to hand the reins over to a fresh new director with new ideas. Then again, it's not like these movies need to be complicated. We just want to see Jason hack and slash. In any case, the new "Friday the 13th" comes on the heels of "Crystal Lake," the TV series that served as an origin story for Jason and his killer mother.