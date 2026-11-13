How To Rob A Bank Director David Leitch Reveals His Favorite Scene In The Movie [Exclusive]

Warning: This article contains light spoilers for "How to Rob a Bank."

David Leitch doesn't make things easy, and that's entirely by design. Of course, it's little surprise that the director behind punchy, stunt-centric movies like "The Fall Guy" or "Atomic Blonde" would opt for a more deliberate approach rather than the simplest one. His latest, "How to Rob a Bank," is just the latest in that trend. The unconventional, genre-redefining heist flick almost immediately makes a choice to embrace its own way of doing things — in this case, using a content creator aesthetic as star Nicholas Hoult's main protagonist Ryan (aka The Wolf) and his criminal crew go viral with their DIY social media channel. But how do you take that over-the-top stylistic direction and make it work alongside a much more grounded, emotional, and politically relevant storyline?

Fortunately, I had the chance to ask Leitch about how he pulled this off in "How to Rob a Bank" during a recent press junket. As it turns out, balancing two such divergent tones presented its own unique problem that had to be solved creatively. For Leitch, it was a matter of delineating between both aspects of writer Mark Bianculli's script and having form follow function:

"There were two very different visual stories we were telling. We were telling the grounded story of these characters and their very relatable plights that are happening, that are a snapshot of our times. And we shot that on 35 millimeter and there was a very traditional visual style we chose intentionally for that. Then you had these bombastic episodes of this charismatic content creator. And then the challenge was bringing those two worlds together. Actually, the challenge opportunity was exciting to bring them together."

In fact, Leitch pinpoints the moment where these worlds finally collide.