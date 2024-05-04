The 10 Wildest Stunts In The Fall Guy, Ranked

"The Fall Guy" spends most of its time on film sets. Lead character Colt Seavers (Gosling) is a longtime stunt performer whose current job is to be the stunt double for Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), one of the biggest action stars in the world. The ins and outs of his latest film aren't too important; all we know from the pre-title opening is that Colt's been asked by Tom and his dedicated producer Gail (Hannah Waddingham) to do another take of a stunt in which he has to fall straight down from tens of stories inside an enclosed building. After a bit of flirtation with camera operator Jody (Emily Blunt), Colt does exactly that ... and all but breaks his back doing so, leaving the stunt community behind.

The end result may make you think this has to be a pretty wild stunt — if it's so dangerous that a man nearly dies, how could it not be? Leitch and cinematographer Jonathan Sela make this stunt particularly impressive because it all takes place at the climax of an elaborate oner, a single take that starts with us on the ground floor with Colt before he takes a long elevator flight up to his spot where he's safely hooked up to a rig that's meant to enable him to take the fall without getting badly hurt. And this stunt is pretty gnarly, though Leitch does cut away so that we don't actually see Colt get hurt. It's intense. But as "The Fall Guy" soon makes clear, this film has wilder stunts in mind.