Jennifer Connelly's Forgotten '90s Disney Superhero Movie Deserved Its Own Franchise
After Tim Burton's "Batman" film became an inescapably huge success in the summer of 1989 and set off to expand into its weirdly experimental sequel in 1992, there was a mad rush by other studios to hop a trend and get their own piece of that lucrative superhero pie — sort of. Studio executives of the early '90s seem to have been drawn more to Burton's retro aesthetics than the actual idea of a superhero, so rather than expanding into bringing other iconic DC characters like Wonder Woman to the big screen, or heading across the street to give the Marvel universe a shot at cinematic glory, we got a rush of big-screen revivals of other throwback comic strip heroes. The results were, well, let's just put it nicely and say they were pretty mixed in terms of quality.
While they undoubtedly have their fans out there, pulp hero movies like 1990's "Dick Tracy," 1994's "The Shadow," and 1996's "The Phantom" simply were not able to reach the same levels of success. It may have been that audiences just liked Batman way more than they liked characters who had never been as popular as the Caped Crusader, or that these movies just weren't very good. Maybe people were just simply not prepared to slam evil. Whatever it was, none of those movies managed to launch their heroes into a franchise.
There is, however, one member of that crowd that absolutely deserved better: 1991's "The Rocketeer," in which Jennifer Connelly, Billy Campbell, and a rocket-powered jetpack faced off against Nazis in Los Angeles circa 1938.
The Rocketeer was inspired by a legendary comic book master
One big difference that set "The Rocketeer" apart from the surrounding crop of pulp hero flicks was that its source material was actually pretty contemporary. Cliff Secord and his supporting cast were created in 1982 by the legendary comics creator Dave Stevens, and had been an indie favorite since its introduction. All things considered, Stevens produced a relatively small number of comics about the Rocketeer — his entire run with the character fits into a single 120-page hardcover — but his lavish, gorgeous art and incredible storytelling make it a timeless classic even today. Sadly, Stevens passed away in 2008 after a long battle with leukemia, which had long affected his output.
Looking back, it's easy to see why Disney jumped on "The Rocketeer." Since it was a throwback to the adventure serials and comic strip heroes of the '30s and '40s, Stevens' work already had the modern spin on the kind of pulpy action that movies like "Dick Tracy" and "The Shadow" struggled with, and incorporated a lot of the same elements. In fact, the "Rocketeer" comics even included thinly veiled versions of pulp heroes like The Shadow and Doc Savage in supporting roles, with just enough of their serial numbers filed off to avoid a copyright lawsuit. (Needless to say, those characters didn't make it into the film version.)
There were real-life influences, too; in the film, the jetpack was created by Howard Hughes, and Timothy Dalton's villainous Neville Sinclair was based on actor (and real-life villain) Errol Flynn. Connelly's character, appropriately renamed Jenny, was based on Cliff's comics girlfriend Betty, who was in turn inspired by pin-up icon Bettie Page, of whom Stevens was a dedicated and unabashed fan.
The retro adventure romp of The Rocketeer would influence the MCU years later
As for the film, while it lacks the lushness of Stevens' comics art, it told the classic story of "boy loves girl, boy finds rocket pack, boy has to rescue girl from an evil Nazi actor played by one of the lesser James Bonds" in a fun, engaging way that made it a cult classic. It also has a connection to the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. Two decades after "The Rocketeer," its director, Joe Johnston, would direct another, more successful retro-inspired superhero movie, 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger."
According to an interview with Stevens, the original plan for "The Rocketeer" had been to make a trilogy that would've skewed slightly more adult:
"So, we had a lot of interesting meetings with executives who passed on it but gave us some good criticisms. The last studio on the list was Disney. They took one look at it, and said 'toys!' So ... that's where we eventually made the deal. We originally signed on as a trilogy at Touchstone, the division of Disney doing more adult-themed films. [...] As soon as we all signed on, [Disney executive Jeffrey] Katzenberg pulled a switch and said, 'Nope, it's going to be a Disney release, because Disney needs a live-action hit.' So immediately, Betty and anything else "adult" went right out with the bathwater."
We'll never know if a more adult-oriented version of "The Rocketeer" that kept elements like Betty's glamour modeling day job intact would've been successful enough to get us that trilogy, but the movie we got is well worth revisiting, even though it was crushed by "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and "Terminator 2" at the box office.