After Tim Burton's "Batman" film became an inescapably huge success in the summer of 1989 and set off to expand into its weirdly experimental sequel in 1992, there was a mad rush by other studios to hop a trend and get their own piece of that lucrative superhero pie — sort of. Studio executives of the early '90s seem to have been drawn more to Burton's retro aesthetics than the actual idea of a superhero, so rather than expanding into bringing other iconic DC characters like Wonder Woman to the big screen, or heading across the street to give the Marvel universe a shot at cinematic glory, we got a rush of big-screen revivals of other throwback comic strip heroes. The results were, well, let's just put it nicely and say they were pretty mixed in terms of quality.

While they undoubtedly have their fans out there, pulp hero movies like 1990's "Dick Tracy," 1994's "The Shadow," and 1996's "The Phantom" simply were not able to reach the same levels of success. It may have been that audiences just liked Batman way more than they liked characters who had never been as popular as the Caped Crusader, or that these movies just weren't very good. Maybe people were just simply not prepared to slam evil. Whatever it was, none of those movies managed to launch their heroes into a franchise.

There is, however, one member of that crowd that absolutely deserved better: 1991's "The Rocketeer," in which Jennifer Connelly, Billy Campbell, and a rocket-powered jetpack faced off against Nazis in Los Angeles circa 1938.