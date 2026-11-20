Sunrise On The Reaping's Connection To Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven, Explained
Don't read any poems about ravens if you haven't seen "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Spoilers ahead!
We don't know precisely when the Hunger Games world exists. We just know, from the books and films, that North America has been redrawn into a totalitarian regime called Panem by that point in the future. There's a very interesting reference to American culture, though, in both the novel and movie version of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," the origin story of future District 12 mentor and rebel Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada in this film). Specifically, Edgar Allan Poe's poem "The Raven" just ... exists.
The book takes great pains to "transform" this poem — which begins with the line "Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary" — into a song, which gives Haymitch's girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak) her first name. As Haymitch says of Lenore Dove, a member of District 12's musical Covey, "She tends to take a dark view of things, but maybe that's to be expected from someone named for a dead girl. Well, half for the dead girl called Lenore in this old poem and half for a shade of gray, which I found out the day I met her."
In case you're foggy on "The Raven," here's a snippet:
Ah, distinctly I remember it was in the bleak December;
And each separate dying ember wrought its ghost upon the floor.
Eagerly I wished the morrow;—vainly I had sought to borrow
From my books surcease of sorrow—sorrow for the lost Lenore—
For the rare and radiant maiden whom the angels name Lenore—
Nameless here for evermore.
Interestingly, the "Sunrise on the Reaping" book by Suzanne Collins never mentions Poe by name. The movie, however, takes a different approach.
Edgar Allan Poe's poem The Raven exists in the Hunger Games universe, and it gives Lenore her name
Again, in Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel "Sunrise on the Reaping," the author makes it clear that "The Raven" is a song of, I suppose, unknown provenance. As Haymitch explains while he's preparing for the Games, he keeps dreaming about Lenore and thinking about what he calls her "name song," saying, "In it, a guy loses the love of his life, Lenore, and he's going crazy for missing her. Then this big old raven shows up at his house and won't leave and whenever he asks the bird anything, it just says 'Nevermore' — which, as you can imagine, just makes him crazier."
Across the board, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is a pretty faithful adaptation of the novel, and a scene between Haymitch and Capitol cameraman Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons on-screen) plays out roughly the same as it does on the page. There is one notable difference, though, which is that the film has a physical prop book that says "'The Raven' by Edgar Allan Poe" on the cover.
Both versions have Plutarch ask Haymitch if he knows what "nepenthe," a mythical potion, means when the Hunger Games tribute sees a bottle of it on a bar. When Plutarch inquires if Haymitch has heard of it in the book, he internally scoffs: "Not only have I heard of it, I know it from the poem that gave my love her name. I'm tired of being patronized, so I decide to put him in his place." When Haymitch recites a line about nepenthe from the poem, Plutarch finishes it in both versions. So, why is this poem so horrifyingly perfect for this Hunger Games story?
Like Edgar Allan Poe's Lenore, Haymitch's Lenore meets a terrible fate
Putting aside the wild idea of Edgar Allan Poe being, I think, the only tangible link between our world and Panem, Suzanne Collins picked a horribly appropriate name for Lenore Dove Baird. The woman in "The Raven" is, obviously, dead, and by the end of "Sunrise on the Reaping," Lenore Dove meets the same fate.
When Haymitch, working with fellow tribute Ampert Latier (Percy Daggs IV) and Ampert's father, Haymitch's assigned mentor, and former District 3 victor Beetee (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), tries to destroy the Games arena itself by blowing up a subterranean water tank, he does technically succeed. Unfortunately, the water tank bursts, yet the arena remains intact, and Haymitch wins the Games by utilizing a force field just outside of the arena's range ... and is summarily punished when he returns home to District 12. Not only does he find his house burning to ash immediately upon arrival, he learns that his mother and younger brother, his only family members, are inside. Then, not long after, he reunites with Lenore and feeds her a gumdrop, her favorite candy ... but it's a poisoned bag direct from President Snow, and she dies, too.
"The raven. The unforgiving songbird. Repeatedly reminding me of President Snow's crystal-clear message to me on my homecoming," Haymitch thinks to himself bitterly as he mourns. "That I will never get to love anyone ever again. Nevermore. Because he will make sure they end up dying a horrible death." Still, the word "Nevermore" ends the film adaptation as Haymitch surveys the now-peaceful reaping site, giving it a slightly brighter meaning when the story ends on-screen.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is in theaters now.