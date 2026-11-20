Don't read any poems about ravens if you haven't seen "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Spoilers ahead!

We don't know precisely when the Hunger Games world exists. We just know, from the books and films, that North America has been redrawn into a totalitarian regime called Panem by that point in the future. There's a very interesting reference to American culture, though, in both the novel and movie version of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," the origin story of future District 12 mentor and rebel Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada in this film). Specifically, Edgar Allan Poe's poem "The Raven" just ... exists.

The book takes great pains to "transform" this poem — which begins with the line "Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary" — into a song, which gives Haymitch's girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak) her first name. As Haymitch says of Lenore Dove, a member of District 12's musical Covey, "She tends to take a dark view of things, but maybe that's to be expected from someone named for a dead girl. Well, half for the dead girl called Lenore in this old poem and half for a shade of gray, which I found out the day I met her."

In case you're foggy on "The Raven," here's a snippet:

Ah, distinctly I remember it was in the bleak December;

And each separate dying ember wrought its ghost upon the floor.

Eagerly I wished the morrow;—vainly I had sought to borrow

From my books surcease of sorrow—sorrow for the lost Lenore—

For the rare and radiant maiden whom the angels name Lenore—

Nameless here for evermore.

Interestingly, the "Sunrise on the Reaping" book by Suzanne Collins never mentions Poe by name. The movie, however, takes a different approach.