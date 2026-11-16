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The Criterion release of Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" includes a new "Reborn Cut" that reinserts eight minutes of footage.

Now, how much can eight minutes really change a movie, especially one that's already 150 minutes long? Quite a lot, it turns out. "Frankenstein: The Reborn Cut" completely recontextualizes Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) by featuring a young Victor (Christian Convery) secretly murdering his abusive father, Baron Leopold Frankenstein (Charles Dance).

In both versions, Victor comes to suspect Leopold let his mother Claire (Mia Goth) die in childbirth. This suspicion doesn't come to much in the theatrical cut; Victor confronts his father about it, who answers no one can conquer death, and Victor counters that he will. That night, Victor dreams of a "Dark Angel" promising him that craved knowledge. Victor's story of his childhood still ends with his father's death, but by seemingly natural causes.

The "Reborn Cut" includes additional dialogue; Victor says, to secure the Dark Angel's deal and protect his little brother William from "the Beast," he decided to kill his father. Victor mixes a poison recipe from Leopold's own medical library and drops it in his father's ear as he sleeps, like Claudius killing Hamlet's father.

Victor Frankenstein of the theatrical cut already showed an Oedipus complex, or a boy who sexually desires his mother and wants to kill his father. Goth plays Victor's mother and his coveted Elizabeth Harlander, and Victor's drink of choice is milk. Victor literally killing his father in the "Reborn Cut" completes the character's psychology. It also deepens his character in the rest of the movie as he becomes a father himself to the Creature (Jacob Elordi), whose violent revenge against Victor for abusing him now even more closely mirrors Victor and Leopold.