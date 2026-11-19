In 2025, "Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins released one of the most long-awaited stories in the entire franchise — the backstory of District 12 victor Haymitch Abernathy, "Sunrise on the Reaping." A film adaptation titled "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" immediately took shape, and after Joseph Zada was cast as a young version of Haymitch — before he's an aging, depressed, drink-swilling lout portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the four original films — the rest of the cast began to round out.

Immediately after I read the book, I wondered who might be cast as Lenore Dove Baird, the beautiful and wild girlfriend Haymitch is forced to leave behind in District 12 when he's essentially chosen to participate in the Games by mistake. I was then extremely pleased when Whitney Peak was cast in this important part, who's not only Haymitch's love interest but a vital link to the other prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" ... in that Lenore Dove is distantly related to that film and novel's heroine Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

So where have you seen Peak before she took on the role of Lenore Dove? I should say that, in general, Peak's star is still on the rise, but there's a reason she earned this role; not only is she extremely talented, but she's appeared in some pretty high-profile projects in recent years. From a major HBO reboot (that did fail, by no fault of Peak's) to some independent films, here's where you've seen Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," before.