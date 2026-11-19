Why Lenore Dove Baird From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
In 2025, "Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins released one of the most long-awaited stories in the entire franchise — the backstory of District 12 victor Haymitch Abernathy, "Sunrise on the Reaping." A film adaptation titled "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" immediately took shape, and after Joseph Zada was cast as a young version of Haymitch — before he's an aging, depressed, drink-swilling lout portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the four original films — the rest of the cast began to round out.
Immediately after I read the book, I wondered who might be cast as Lenore Dove Baird, the beautiful and wild girlfriend Haymitch is forced to leave behind in District 12 when he's essentially chosen to participate in the Games by mistake. I was then extremely pleased when Whitney Peak was cast in this important part, who's not only Haymitch's love interest but a vital link to the other prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" ... in that Lenore Dove is distantly related to that film and novel's heroine Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).
So where have you seen Peak before she took on the role of Lenore Dove? I should say that, in general, Peak's star is still on the rise, but there's a reason she earned this role; not only is she extremely talented, but she's appeared in some pretty high-profile projects in recent years. From a major HBO reboot (that did fail, by no fault of Peak's) to some independent films, here's where you've seen Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," before.
Whitney Peak starred in the HBO Max Gossip Girl revival
After small roles in films like "Molly's Game" and TV shows like "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Whitney Peak booked her first lead role courtesy of the "Gossip Girl" reboot that aired on HBO Max from 2021 to 2023.
As a huge fan of the ridiculous campfest that is the original "Gossip Girl" — which was adapted, very loosely, from a novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar and ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012 — I was excited for this reboot, but sadly, it was a largely toothless and lackluster impersonation of the original. Still, Peak was very good! She plays Zoya Lott, a newcomer to the high-status New York City preparatory school who finds out that her late birth mother had another daughter. After Zoya and her half-sister, the wealthy and popular Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), make plans to meet up, they end up attending Constance Billard together ... but Zoya, who doesn't come from extreme privilege, struggles to fit in with Julien and her high society friends.
Again, this version of "Gossip Girl" is entirely too concerned with social justice crusades, whereas in the original show, the 20-somethings did insane stuff like sell each other for hotels. (Social justice is ... just not the point of a show like "Gossip Girl!") It was ultimately canceled after its Season 2 finale aired, leaving the story unfinished ... but it also freed Peak up for bigger and better opportunities.
When it comes to the big screen, Whitney Peak is just getting started
In terms of her big-screen work, Whitney Peak has appeared in a solid mix of independent project and a few bigger movies — aside from "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." In 2022, Peak showed up in the supporting role of Becca in the legacy sequel "Hocus Pocus 2," and I already mentioned that she was in "Molly's Game," which marked her film debut.
Elsewhere, Peak led films like the independent horror movie "Eye for an Eye," directed by Colin Tilley and adapted from Elisa Victoria's book "Mr. Sandman" — in that, Peak plays a young woman grieving the tragic loss of her parents who finds herself newly traumatized by a shocking, violent incident in her new home in Florida. Peak also appeared in the action thriller "Trap House" alongside Sophia Lillis, Inde Navarrette, Jack Champion, and Bobby Cannavale, as well as Tommy Wirkola's survival film "Thrash" with Phoebe Dynevor and Djimon Hounsou.
You can see Peak as Lenore Dove Baird in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" in theaters now.