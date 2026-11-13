5 Best New Movies And Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, And More (Nov. 13-15)

Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy was a cinematic triumph when it released over the course of three years in the early 2000s, and it stands the test of time (though, the same can't really be said of his interminably drawn-out three-part "Hobbit" prequel). So, if you've already watched the extended versions of every single "Lord of the Rings" movie thousands of times, I've got great news: Amazon Prime Video has a "Lord of the Rings" TV show, and it's entering its third season.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which has been running since 2022, takes its lore from the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien's massive fantasy tomes (but notably not Tolkien's "The Silmarillion" due to rights issues, so that has yet to be fully adapted). There are some "familiar" faces here from the Jackson movie trilogy, like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), but "The Rings of Power" admirably expands the world of Tolkien during the second age of Middle-earth. This is also, incidentally, when the Rings of Power (that's the title) were forged, which led to the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers). As such, there's plenty to explore as this series forges ahead.

The first four episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 dropped on Amazon Prime Video on November 11. Two more will arrive on November 18, and the season will wrap up one week later on November 25.