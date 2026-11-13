5 Best New Movies And Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, And More (Nov. 13-15)
Can you believe we're halfway through November? Wild. 2026 is passing by alarmingly quickly, and we're about to hit full holiday mode as we approach Thanksgiving ... but you don't need to get your turkey and stuffing recipes out of storage just yet. We've still got some time, and you should consider using that time to watch a whole bunch of stuff.
Yes, it's time to round up the buzziest, best, and biggest streaming releases for the weekend of Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15, which does include releases from earlier in the week as well. As always, the list is limited to releases new to major streamers entirely (case in point: though the hit Colleen Hoover movie adaptation "Reminders of Him" only just came to Netflix, it was already available on Peacock, so that's a nonstarter here), but between a killer dinosaur flick, a new thriller starring an Oscar winner, a drama with an innovative structure, a fresh literary adaptation, and the continuation of a massive fantasy series, you've got plenty of options.
Heartland (Netflix)
If you didn't get enough Jessica Chastain in this year's admittedly silly horror movie "Other Mommy," you're in luck — she has a new film coming to Netflix this weekend. Written and directed by Shana Feste (the filmmaker behind "Country Strong," "Run Sweetheart Run," and "Boundaries," to name a few), "Heartland" stars the Oscar-winning Chastain as Misty Jones, a country singer who's retired from show business but has to come out of her self-imposed solitude to find her niece Charlie Heart (real country singer Carter Faith), who's gone missing. As Misty tries to locate Charlie, other family secrets come to light, and she tangles with a criminal underbelly in Nashville in the process ... and the fact that Misty is notoriously prickly and was nicknamed the "queen of mean" in her days as a country star certainly doesn't help matters.
"Heartland" also stars John Hawkes, Garrett Hedlund, Jennifer Nettles, and Ross Lynch in supporting roles, but Chastain is the real draw here, and whether or not you saw or loved "Other Mommy," you should check this pick out. "Heartland" drops on Netflix on November 13, so stay in this Friday and have a movie night.
The Good Daughter (Peacock)
If you, like me, love dark and twisted thrillers, you're probably familiar with the name Karin Slaughter. (Incredibly, I'm pretty sure that's her actual name.) Even casual TV fans are aware of her, even if they think they're not. Indeed, ABC's massively successful procedural "Will Trent" is adapted from Slaughter's novel series about an Atlanta detective (though it tones down some of the more depraved stuff found in the books), and in 2022, Netflix released a series adaptation of Slaughter's novel "Pieces of Her" starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote in its lead roles. Now, Slaughter's book "The Good Daughter" is getting an adaptation from Peacock, and it stars two of the most talented women acting today: Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy.
The premise of "The Good Daughter" is enticing on its own: Decades after a brutal and violent incident in the Quinn family, sisters Samantha and Charlotte (Byrne and Fahy) still reside in their hometown of Pikeville, Georgia, with Charlotte working in law enforcement. Hence, when she starts looking into a particularly violent crime, Charlotte is struck by her own experiences, as is Samantha — and new family secrets come to light. Byrne and Fahy are both excellent on the show, and they're joined by Brendan Gleeson, Harper Steele, and Paula Malcomson, just to name a few. So, whether or not you're already a fan of Slaughter's body of work, you'll definitely want to get acquainted with "The Good Daughter," which dropped all of its episodes on Peacock on Thursday, November 12.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)
Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy was a cinematic triumph when it released over the course of three years in the early 2000s, and it stands the test of time (though, the same can't really be said of his interminably drawn-out three-part "Hobbit" prequel). So, if you've already watched the extended versions of every single "Lord of the Rings" movie thousands of times, I've got great news: Amazon Prime Video has a "Lord of the Rings" TV show, and it's entering its third season.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which has been running since 2022, takes its lore from the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien's massive fantasy tomes (but notably not Tolkien's "The Silmarillion" due to rights issues, so that has yet to be fully adapted). There are some "familiar" faces here from the Jackson movie trilogy, like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), but "The Rings of Power" admirably expands the world of Tolkien during the second age of Middle-earth. This is also, incidentally, when the Rings of Power (that's the title) were forged, which led to the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers). As such, there's plenty to explore as this series forges ahead.
The first four episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 dropped on Amazon Prime Video on November 11. Two more will arrive on November 18, and the season will wrap up one week later on November 25.
The End of Oak Street (HBO Max)
I truly cannot believe a movie as delightfully weird and ambitious as "The End of Oak Street" got made in the first place, but I sure am happy that it did. David Robert Mitchell ("It Follows," "Under the Silver Lake") helmed this ode to dinosaur movies, summer blockbusters, and 1980s Steven Spielberg classics, which stars Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt, Anne Hathaway as his wife and aspiring writer Denise, Maisy Stella as the couple's eldest child Audrey, and Christian Convery as their son and youngest Brian. (There's also a family dog, Starbuck, and don't worry — nothing bad happens to him. That's as close to a spoiler as I'll get.) The Platts are an everyday family with everyday problems — Greg is secretly working as a pizza delivery driver after losing his job, while Denise is growing dissatisfied with their suburban life — but one night, a storm hits and traps them all in a bizarre prehistoric playground full of dinosaurs. This sounds almost magical, but here's the thing: those dinosaurs are starving.
On one level, "The End of Oak Street" is the only movie in existence, as far as I'm aware, where you can watch Anne Hathaway wreak havoc on dinosaurs with a shotgun. On another level, it's a treatise on the importance on family, and on another level, it's an audacious science-fiction story with a little bit of time travel and a lot left unexplained. What "The End of Oak Street" is above all else, though, is fun ... and it's streaming on HBO Max as of November 13.
12 12 12 (Apple TV)
In the aughts, "24" innovated a new style of episodic television by using a real-time conceit as a spy tries to save the world. Decades later, "The Pitt" used that same structure to great effect for its real-time experience of working a busy 15-hour emergency room shift. Apple TV's new drama series "12 12 12," though, is even stranger. Created by creative partners Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton, "12 12 12" stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as Jack Strickland and Bobby Galvin, two men involved with a high-risk heist in Zürich.
So, how does "12 12 12" tell its story? As former FBI agent Strickland and master criminal Galvin circle each other in Europe, the heist in Zürich is where they eventually meet ... and Keeble and Appleton use three timelines within each episode. First, you get the 12 months of planning the heist, followed by the 12 hours required for said heist — and finally, the 12 days' worth of heist-related aftermath. "12 12 12" also stars Jack Kesy, Kali Reis, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Patrick Fabian in supporting roles, and its first two episodes are streaming on Apple TV as of November 13.