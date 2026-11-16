Studios abandoned big comedies years ago. But in the 2000s and early 2010s, we really had it good. This was the age of the Judd Apatow comedy, in which the director not only delivered such modern classics as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Knocked Up," but influenced almost every comedy released during the era. Alongside the main Apatow offerings you had those which he produced such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," or those made by his collaborators, such as "Superbad." Then, there were those films that featured Apatow associates but were made without his direct involvement. The brilliant "I Love You, Man" is one example which, despite being criminally overlooked, remains one of Paul Rudd's best films.

As does 2008's "Role Models," which saw Rudd team up with Seann William Scott for a film that, like pretty much every comedy movie released at the time, was defined by the improvisational, R-rated humor that had made Apatow's films so successful. This particular movie, however, paired Apatow allies Rudd and Christopher Mintz-Plasse with former members of sketch comedy troupe The State in director David Wain and writer/actor Ken Marino.

As someone who watched "Role Models" when it came out, I simply cannot believe this movie is 18 years old. Despite being less well known than the aforementioned "Knocked Up" and its ilk, "Role Models" became instantly beloved by me and my friends upon its release. Almost two decades later, it's strange to think that an entire generation has grown up without films such as this shaping their sense of humor. If you happen to be part of that group, now's the time to acquaint yourself with this oft-overlooked comedy. If, like me, you remember "Role Models" fondly, you'll be happy to hear it holds up.