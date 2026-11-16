Paul Rudd And Seann William Scott's R-Rated Comedy Is Worth Revisiting 18 Years Later
Studios abandoned big comedies years ago. But in the 2000s and early 2010s, we really had it good. This was the age of the Judd Apatow comedy, in which the director not only delivered such modern classics as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Knocked Up," but influenced almost every comedy released during the era. Alongside the main Apatow offerings you had those which he produced such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," or those made by his collaborators, such as "Superbad." Then, there were those films that featured Apatow associates but were made without his direct involvement. The brilliant "I Love You, Man" is one example which, despite being criminally overlooked, remains one of Paul Rudd's best films.
As does 2008's "Role Models," which saw Rudd team up with Seann William Scott for a film that, like pretty much every comedy movie released at the time, was defined by the improvisational, R-rated humor that had made Apatow's films so successful. This particular movie, however, paired Apatow allies Rudd and Christopher Mintz-Plasse with former members of sketch comedy troupe The State in director David Wain and writer/actor Ken Marino.
As someone who watched "Role Models" when it came out, I simply cannot believe this movie is 18 years old. Despite being less well known than the aforementioned "Knocked Up" and its ilk, "Role Models" became instantly beloved by me and my friends upon its release. Almost two decades later, it's strange to think that an entire generation has grown up without films such as this shaping their sense of humor. If you happen to be part of that group, now's the time to acquaint yourself with this oft-overlooked comedy. If, like me, you remember "Role Models" fondly, you'll be happy to hear it holds up.
Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott become reluctant mentors in Role Models
Like so many of the best comedies of the 2000s, "Role Models" succeeds because despite being an R-rated comedy with frequent gross-out gags and unapologetically immature humor, it's also a surprisingly tender story with its heart in the right place.
Paul Rudd plays Danny who, alongside Seann William Scott's Anson Wheeler, works as a promoter for the energy drink "Minotaur." Danny feels deeply unfulfilled and has become deeply cynical as a result, spending most of his time correcting people on their speech. This causes his girlfriend, Beth (Elizabeth Banks), to break up with him, after which Danny loses it during a presentation at a high school. His freak out leads to both he and Anson being assigned to community service at Sturdy Wings, a big brother-style program where the pair become mentors to two "littles."
Anson is paired with Ronnie (Bobb'e J. Thompson) a foul-mouthed kid with no friends, while Danny is given Augie Farks (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), a teenager obsessed with his medieval LARP group. At first, Danny and Anson are merely going through the motions. But over time they develop a bond with their "littles" — one which just might melt Danny's cold, cynical heart.
The secret star of "Role Models" is Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Kuzzik, a particularly dedicated LARP-er who, if you watch the bloopers, made it almost impossible for Rudd to get through any of his scenes without breaking. But there are a ton of standout performances here, from A.D. Miles as overly earnest Sturdy Wings counsellor Martin Gary to Ken Jeong as the self-serious LARP king Argotron and Jane Lynch as a former addict turned Sturdy Wings leader.
Role Models was a critical hit that deserves another look today
"Role Models" hit theaters in November 2008 and grossed a solid $92.6 million on a $28 million budget. It also garnered positive reviews, earning a 77% "certified fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Dana Stevens of Slate found "Role Models" to be "strewn with enough serendipities to make it a worthy variation on the dudes-grow-up genre," while the San Francisco Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub noted how, while Seann William Scott and Paul Rudd were "from two different moviemaking cliques" they ultimately "get along fine in a Bing Crosby/David Bowie kind of way."
Meanwhile, Rafer Guzman of Newsday noted how Rudd, who co-wrote the script with David Wain, Timothy Dowling, and Ken Marino, had "clearly learned a few things working on Judd Apatow comedies." By that point, Rudd had appeared in Apatow's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Knocked Up," as well as several Apatow-produced projects including "Anchorman" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." As such, he was well-established as one of the most prominent figures of the 2000s R-rated comedy boom.
But The State boys certainly brought their own flair to the film and the pairing of theirs and Rudd's sensibility along with Scott's lovable knucklehead charm made for a hilarious and surprisingly heartwarming experience that deserves to be remembered as fondly as some of the more well-known comedies of the era. If you fancy giving one of the most underrated buddy comedies of the 2000s another go, or are yet to see the "Role Models," the movie is available to watch for free on Pluto TV.