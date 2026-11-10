Jennifer Lawrence's R-Rated Spy Movie Is One Of HBO Max's Biggest Streaming Hits

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An R-rated spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence is finding new life on HBO Max. The Oscar-winner's 2018 movie "Red Sparrow" has become one of the streamer's biggest hit movies, nearly a decade after its original release.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, who had previously worked with Jennifer Lawrence on "The Hunger Games" movies, "Red Sparrow" is currently the eighth-biggest movie on HBO Max right now, per FlixPatrol. It sits just above "The Wolverine" and just below "The First Purge." Olivia Wilde's comedy "The Invite" is still HBO Max's biggest streaming hit, but the fact that an eight-year-old thriller is right up there with the streamer's current biggest movies is meaningful.

"Red Sparrow" sees Lawrence play a deadly Russian spy. The film centers on Dominika (Lawrence), a former ballerina forced to enter Sparrow School, a government program that thrusts her into a treacherous espionage game. She emerges as a lethal agent, but is trapped in a world she desperately wants to escape. Joel Edgerton ("Warrior"), Matthias Schoenaerts ("Rust and Bone"), Charlotte Rampling ("Broadchurch"), Mary-Louise Parker ("Weeds"), and Ciarán Hinds ("Rome") also star.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Jason Matthews. Before it turned into a Lawrence and Lawrence "Hunger Games" reunion, "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" director David Fincher and Rooney Mara were poised to reunite for "Red Sparrow." Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan") was also set to direct at one point. But after much back and forth with a revolving door of A-list talent coming and going, it became a Lawrence starring vehicle. The results were viewed as underwhelming at the time.