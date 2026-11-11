VisionQuest: The Identity Of The Client, Explained

Spoilers ahead for "VisionQuest" Episode 8, "Forever."

Ultron (James Spader) may have no strings on him anymore, but someone has been manipulating the events of "VisionQuest" like a puppetmaster. That someone is The Client, who hired the bounty hunter Paladin (Todd Stashwick) to capture Vision (Paul Bettany). We've gotten glimpses of The Client all season, but only as a digitally altered voice or a faceless avatar ... until Episode 7, "Immolation."

At the episode's end, Vision and Ultron's gynoid lover Jocasta (T'Nia Miller) are delivered to The Client's doorstep. Out of said door walks ... someone who looks just like Ultron's human avatar. Huh?

"Forever" clarifies it. "The Client" is Virgil Horton, grandson of Phineas Horton (Bettany), the scientist who created the Synthetic Man/Human Torch (Bettany again) in the 1940s. As Virgil explains, the Synthetic Man's uncontrolled fire powers mean that Dr. Horton was considered a failure. Years ago, Virgil joined with Dr. Josephine Carrington (Miller) to perfect AI in hopes of redeeming the Horton family legacy. They scanned their own brainwaves to create the genesis of what Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) completed.

Horton and Carrington also fell in love. After Carrington's death from a terminal illness, Horton revived her as Jocasta. As Virgil explains, he was one of the engineers hired by SWORD to rebuild Vision back in "WandaVision." After that, he created a robotic body for Carrington's mind-scanned AI. Jocasta being a recent creation helps explain why she looks like feminine Ultron, but why did Virgil then erase her memories of him and her creation?

Virgil believes the only worthy lover of a "goddess" like Jocasta is a god. So, he intends to delete Vision's personality and then upload himself into Vision's shell, so he and Jocasta can rule an Earth infected with Jocasta's hive mind nanites.