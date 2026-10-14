Who Is VisionQuest's Paladin? The New Marvel Villain Explained

What is grief if not spoilers persevering? This article discusses major plot points from Episodes 1 and 2 of "VisionQuest."

You know what they say: Living inside a comforting mindscape of your own digital creation is all fun and games until a heavily-armed SWAT team of unknown origins comes crashing through the windows of your favorite pub, bent on bloodshed and murder. For about half of the "VisionQuest" series premiere, it seems as if we'll be staying firmly in the perspective of Paul Bettany's Vision — either in the confines of his (surprisingly crowded) mind or in his awkward interactions with Edinburgh local Fiona Guthrie (Polly Frame), the closest thing he has to a friend these days. So, naturally, all of that comes crashing down around Vision when a mysterious character sends armed goons after him and puts him on the run.

In Episode 2, titled "Theseus," showrunner Terry Matalas begins to shed some light on this party-crashing mercenary played by "Star Trek: Picard" scene-stealer Todd Stashwick. Meet the Paladin, a minor antagonist taken straight out of the pages of Marvel Comics. Here, he's depicted as a coldblooded hired gun engaged by the mysterious, voice-disguising Client in order to recover Vision — the White Vision from "WandaVision," that is — without actually killing him. All that Vision and his AI pals know is that he's ruthless, his contract is tantamount to a blood oath, and that he's part of an order of mercenaries who have all passed down the Paladin mantle through the decades.

While Paladin is an established character in the Marvel Universe, "VisionQuest" takes some serious liberties with the secondary villain ... and sets up what might be one of the more surprising highlights of the early season, in the process.