The Cat In The Hat Is Another Box Office Flop Warner Bros. Can't Afford

Another weekend, another bad result for Warner Bros. "The Cat in the Hat" looked like it could help get Warner Bros. back on track at the box office. Instead? It became the latest in a string of flops that has defined the studio's year. Family-friendly movies have been very safe bets in recent years, and on paper, Dr. Seuss is very good intellectual property to exploit for a PG animated movie. But this didn't pan out as anyone had hoped.

Director Erica Rivinoja's "The Cat in the Hat" opened to a very disappointing $20 million domestically. It also pulled in just $10 million internationally, giving it a soft $30 million global start. That was only good enough for the number two spot, since "Godzilla Minus Zero" ruled the box office with a $30.5 million opening. Normally, it would be much safer to bet on the PG family movie over the R-rated Japanese monster movie. But this wasn't a normal situation, and instead, the animated movie was left fighting for scraps, relatively speaking.

The new movie sees the title character (voiced by "SNL" alum Bill Hader) take on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer up Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. It carries a reported budget in the $90 million range.

This major disappointment comes mere weeks after the Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount merger was made official, with the mega-corporation Skydance now ruling over both studios. That corporation is lousy with debt and it needs Warner Bros. to deliver. Unfortunately for CEO David Ellison and his new film chiefs, they're walking into a messy situation. They've got a ship to right.