The Cat In The Hat Could Get Warner Bros. Back On Track At The Box Office

Warner Bros. had an incredible run at the box office in 2025, stretching from "Sinners" to "Superman" and everything in between. Unfortunately, 2026 hasn't been nearly as kind. Save for "Wuthering Heights" and "Evil Dead Rise," it's been a parade of flops and disappointments. Now, none other than Dr. Seuss aims to help get WB back on track.

The new "The Cat in the Hat" is the first Dr. Seuss animated movie at Warner Bros. Directed by Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni, it's currently expected to pull in between $25 and $35 million when it opens in theaters next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That's on the slightly lower end for an animated, family-friendly movie, but with relatively little competition in this arena up through Thanksgiving, it's set up to have legs.

Inspired by the book of the same name, the film tells a new tale and sees the title character (Bill Hader) take on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer up Gabby (Xochitl Gomez) and Sebastian (Tiago Martinez), a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town.

This certainly isn't the first time this book has received the cinematic treatment. 2003's "The Cat in the Hat" led to a ban on live-action Dr. Seuss movies, bombing with $134 million worldwide against a then-huge $109 million budget. This latest interpretation was undoubtedly made with more frugality and, at least in the early going, has favorable prospects commercially, but it's far from a guaranteed home run. The opening weekend range puts this movie on the verge of potential hit status, depending on how things shake out.