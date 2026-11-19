This article contains discussions of addiction.

Don't go to the old reaping site with your buddies and reminisce if you haven't seen "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Spoilers ahead!

We've known, for quite some time now, that Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson's Peeta Mellark would return in the highly anticipated big-screen prequel "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." If you've read the book, you know that they come back for an epilogue, and in late October 2026 — just about a month before the film's release — Lawrence opened up about the experience and confirmed that Woody Harrelson, who plays the older version of "Sunrise's" protagonist Haymitch Abernathy in the original Hunger Games films, is also part of the scene. So ... what happens?

There are some differences between the epilogue in the book and the film adaptation helmed by Francis Lawrence, but the gist is the same — and I'll return to those differences later on. After we see how Haymitch wins his games and how the Capitol punishes him for attempting to destroy the 50th Games arena — Haymitch attempts to blow up a water tank and essentially drown the machine, but safeguards stop his plan from going through, and his family and loved ones are killed upon his return to District 12 — we see Harrelson's Haymitch approach an ivy-covered structure that's the old site of the annual reaping that chose one boy and one girl to compete in the deadly Games. He's joined by Katniss and Peeta, who wish him a happy birthday; it's a major plot point in "Sunrise" that reaping day always falls on Haymitch's birthdays. They thank him for everything, and Haymitch says "Nevermore" before departing.