Robert Pattinson's James Bond Comments Resurface 14 Years Later Amid Casting Rumors
Fresh off his electric performance in the dark, unsettling media satire "Primetime," Robert Pattinson is said to be in contention for the role of James Bond. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson screen tested for the part in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Bond reboot movie for Amazon MGM Studios, which puts him in the running alongside several other well-known contenders. For the actor, it has been a long time coming. It seems that, 14 years ago, Pattinson envisioned stepping into the 007 role at a later point in his career.
In a 2012 interview with The Sun (via NDTV), the British star said he'd "definitely like to go for Bond" but wanted to wait another 20 years. "There'd be nothing worse than, like, 'Let's get a fresh-faced Bond!'" he added. "That would be the worst idea in the world. It would be ridiculous to reinvent it as some young posh kid." At the time, he was just starting to make his transition from teen heartthrob to chameleonic leading man, and was promoting what has since become known as one of Pattinson's best movies, David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis." Since then, much has changed, and while it hasn't quite been two decades, it seems the actor wasn't kidding when he said he'd one day like to play 007.
Back in October 2026, it was reported that Josh O'Connor was one of the Bond finalists, alongside "Fantastic Beasts" actor Callum Turner, and "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden. Since then, reports have claimed that Nicholas Hoult and Pattinson are also in the final group, which means five actors are now vying for the role of England's greatest spy. If Pattinson does land the role, it will be yet another major success for the actor and, given his prior comments, a particularly satisfying one.
Robert Pattinson has been preparing for James Bond for 14 years
In his interview with The Sun, Robert Pattinson seemed entirely opposed to the idea of a young James Bond. "After Daniel Craig you have to have some baggage," he said of the erstwhile Bond actor, who reinvented the spy for a new generation with the unbeatable "Casino Royale" in 2006. "I'd have to be tortured in the first few scenes. I'd have to do the first film with one arm or something." It's unclear just how serious Pattinson was at the time, but he seemed to have an awareness of just how tortured a version of Bond Craig portrayed during his tenure in the tux.
With that in mind, it will be interesting to see, if Pattinson does land the part, whether he doubles down on the haunted loner version of 007 he mentioned in his 2012 comments. The best Bonds have all had an edge to them, but it might be that Denis Villeneuve and Amazon MGM want to go in a different direction after the diminishing returns of the Craig era Bond films.
As it stands, nobody knows for sure who will play the lead role in Villeneuve's upcoming film. Based on the finalists, one thing we do know is that Amazon won't be going the "young posh kid" route, to use Pattinson's phrasing. All the contenders are 36 years old, except for Pattinson who at 40 is the oldest of the bunch. With final screen tests said to have already taken place, it won't be long before we get an official announcement, and if Pattinson does land the role we at least know he's been mentally preparing for 14 years.