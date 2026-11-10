Robert Pattinson's James Bond Comments Resurface 14 Years Later Amid Casting Rumors

Fresh off his electric performance in the dark, unsettling media satire "Primetime," Robert Pattinson is said to be in contention for the role of James Bond. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson screen tested for the part in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Bond reboot movie for Amazon MGM Studios, which puts him in the running alongside several other well-known contenders. For the actor, it has been a long time coming. It seems that, 14 years ago, Pattinson envisioned stepping into the 007 role at a later point in his career.

In a 2012 interview with The Sun (via NDTV), the British star said he'd "definitely like to go for Bond" but wanted to wait another 20 years. "There'd be nothing worse than, like, 'Let's get a fresh-faced Bond!'" he added. "That would be the worst idea in the world. It would be ridiculous to reinvent it as some young posh kid." At the time, he was just starting to make his transition from teen heartthrob to chameleonic leading man, and was promoting what has since become known as one of Pattinson's best movies, David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis." Since then, much has changed, and while it hasn't quite been two decades, it seems the actor wasn't kidding when he said he'd one day like to play 007.

Back in October 2026, it was reported that Josh O'Connor was one of the Bond finalists, alongside "Fantastic Beasts" actor Callum Turner, and "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden. Since then, reports have claimed that Nicholas Hoult and Pattinson are also in the final group, which means five actors are now vying for the role of England's greatest spy. If Pattinson does land the role, it will be yet another major success for the actor and, given his prior comments, a particularly satisfying one.