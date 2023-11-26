The Correct Order To Watch Daniel Craig's James Bond Movies

You've got to watch them in order. Seriously. Especially if it's your first time through 'em, the Daniel Craig movies are designed to be viewed in order of release. Any other method is foolhardy. The simple beauty of the pre-Craig franchise was that you could pop on any film in the series, enjoy it in a vacuum, and move on. Each film was 100% standalone, and that was part of the appeal. But the complex beauty of the Craig era is that each film bleeds into the next, with the scars lingering from past adventures, broken relationships struggling to heal from one chapter to the next, and a proper finale that pays off James Bond's taxing journey. Even when the films are inconsistent, each one feels essential. This was never the case with past Bond movies (for better and worse).

For better because the best of the Craig films are truly magnificent — "Casino Royale" and "Skyfall" rank among the best Bond movies ever made. Others are at least interesting misfires, with "Spectre" and "No Time to Die” taking giant, ambitious swings that sometimes pay off (and sometimes make you roll your eyes). And "Quantum of Solace" is... Well, it's certainly a movie!

The Daniel Craig era will be forever defined by its leading man, with those piercing blue eyes and his battered, weary, soulful performance. But it's just as defined by the interlocking films, the serialization, the sense that you can't skip one movie without actually missing something important. That's brand new to Bond and it makes the Craig era the only one you can't watch in the order of your choosing.