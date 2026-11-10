Colin Farrell's Remake Of A '90s Sci-Fi Movie Is One Of Prime Video's Biggest Streaming Hits

Back in 2012, Hollywood decided we needed a "Total Recall" remake, and dutifully set about resurrecting the beloved 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger classic for what was an entirely forgettable sci-fi actioner. Arnie's original, directed by the great Paul Verhoeven, was an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1966 short story "We Can Remember It for You Wholesale," and remains one of the best sci-fi movies of the 90s (and one of the best mind-bending movies ever made). The Colin Farrell-led remake, however, didn't make much of an impact. Still, it seems Prime Video subscribers are willing to give the movie another chance, as Farrell's long-forgotten film is now making its way up the streamer's most-watched movie charts.

"Total Recall" (2012) is directed by Len Wiseman, who most recently oversaw the 2025 "John Wick" offshoot "Ballerina" and previously helmed the "Underworld" films between 2003 and 2016. He is, unfortunately, also responsible for 2007's "Live Free or Die Hard," which, despite making the third spot on /Film's "Die Hard" movie ranking, we simply could have done without.

Evidently, the critics felt the same about Wiseman's "Total Recall" remake, with Justin Chang of Variety calling it a "near-total redundancy." Otherwise, the movie performed well enough at the box office, making $211.8 million worldwide on a $125 million budget. But like "Live Free or Die Hard," "Total Recall" just sort of came and went before being forgotten almost entirely. That is, until Prime Video subscribers unearthed the film and sent it into the streamer's charts.