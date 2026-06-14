5 Sci-Fi Movie Remakes That Should Have Never Happened

The best sci-fi stories are novel. Science fiction, when operating at its peak, will invent a new, creative technology or a bizarre alien species and then speculate on humanity's potential reaction to those things. In so doing, a skilled author/screenwriter will force the readers/viewers to reflect on something deeply human within ourselves. Every alien is a speculative culture, every tech an exploration about what we think we need. Some stories look into the human heart and see something bleak. Others look to the future and see something beautiful; "Star Trek" is one of the most optimistic works of sci-fi currently in the pop canon.

If one wants to remake a sci-fi classic, then, one really, really needs a good reason to do so. Yes, old sci-fi stories can still be relevant in the present, but they also would need to be rethought to match the politics of the day. "1984" might resonate with an audience in the 2020s, but one would have to update some of its language to match the real-life fascism seen outside our doors. One can similarly update "RoboCop," but they would have to, if they wanted to make a good movie, think of reasons why the story would apply to humanity in the present.

As we all know, there was a remake of "RoboCop," and it was bad, because its makers didn't think of interesting reasons why the "RoboCop" myth would appeal to an audience in 2014 when the film came out. Indeed, all of the movies below suffer from their lack of creativity and their blatant, thoughtless reuse of classic stories/franchises to communicate uninteresting or clumsy messages. The five sci-fi remakes on the list below added nothing to their myths of origin and, in some cases, even took away from them.