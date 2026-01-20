How Total Recall Director Paul Verhoeven Felt About Colin Farrell's 2012 Remake

Somebody please tell Hollywood studios to stop remaking Paul Verhoeven's American movies. (If they really want to redo one of his profane European offerings, though, I'd be almost morbidly curious to see their take on his queer nun drama "Benedetta.") Just look at 2014's "RoboCop," a retelling that lacks both the personality and satirical sting of the Dutch filmmaker's original 1987 sci-fi action classic. And given how incisively Verhoeven reworked Robert A. Heinlein's "Starship Troopers" novel into a wry cinematic lampoon of fascism and militarism, there's not much point in revamping that property from an artistic perspective.

2012's "Total Recall" is just further proof that Verhoeven's stateside productions should be left well enough alone. Directed by Len Wiseman (the overseer of the "Underworld" franchise) and credited to screenwriters Kurt Wimmer ("Equilibrium") and Mark Bomback ("Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"), the Colin Farrell-starring sci-fi action-thriller is as polished and carefully packaged as you would expect from a creative team like that. It's also pretty superficial; its action sequences are glossy but fail to leave much of a lasting impression, while its characters and themes could use a good deal more development. The man, the myth, the legend Roger Ebert himself rated it higher than most other critics, yet even he wrote in his review that it "never touched [him] emotionally" like Verhoeven's 1990 "Total Recall" did.

Verhoeven, on the other hand, was less charitable. Speaking at a Q&A after a screening of his own "Total Recall" in 2012 (via ScreenRant), the filmmaker claimed that one of the remake's producers had referred to his original version as "cheesy or something," adding that Farrell had (again, allegedly) similarly deemed it "kitschy" in an interview. "So, I dare to say that his version was not good," Verhoeven explained.