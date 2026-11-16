For many actors, playing an iconic role in a beloved series can be a bit of a mixed blessing. On the one hand, you've got the success, fame, and the knowledge that your performance has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and touched the lives of millions of fans across the world. On the other, though, there's the risk of being typecast or ignored for roles that could show your range, overzealous fans who confuse your personal thoughts and feelings with those of your character, and the occasional circus that wants to put you on display like a sideshow act. Those extremes are naturally going to be exacerbated when you're playing one of the most iconic characters in the history of television.

Such was the case for Leonard Nimoy, who found worldwide fame playing Mr. Spock on the original "Star Trek," and developed a somewhat complicated relationship with his overly logical alter-ego, going as far as titling his first autobiography "I Am Not Spock," before calling his second "I Am Spock" 20 years later. For him, though, it seems that the worst part wasn't the typecasting or the fans, but those famous pointy ears. As he revealed in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer (via MeTV) during the original run of "Star Trek," he was willing to appear as Spock in public, but only if he didn't have to wear his character's signature makeup.