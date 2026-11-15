Grey's Anatomy's Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air since 2005, which is to say that it's experienced a handful of high highs and very low lows. Shonda Rhimes' medical drama, which premiered as a humble mid-season replacement and became one of the longest-running shows in the history of its medium, stars Ellen Pompeo as surgical intern turned award-winning general surgery attending and hospital owner Dr. Meredith Grey, who lives, loves, and learns alongside her colleagues and who has a knack for picking up cases that connect to her personal life in some way (as all of the doctors do, honestly).

(I say it "stars" Pompeo, but there's a technicality here; Pompeo technically left "Grey's Anatomy" as a series regular in Season 19 in 2022, but still provides voiceover and appears on the show often enough that she's still the main character for all intents and purposes.)

There are, if I'm being honest, many parts of "Grey's Anatomy" that one could identify as a major series downfall, like the time Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens (Katherine Heigl) has ghostly physical intimacy with her dead fiancé before figuring out it's a brain tumor, the time a plane crash kills most of the show's surgeons, or every time a wedding is interrupted by a dramatic, ridiculous problem. The issue? Many of those lows are followed by highs (as Heigl's Izzie leaves the series, there's a hospital merger followed by a two-part finale in Season 6 that's a legitimate series highlight). That's why I'm pointing to a true point of no return for "Grey's Anatomy," and I am truly sorry to say that, despite my respect for the show's commitment to "realism" during a terrifying time for the entire world, the 17th season of the medical drama, also known as the "COVID season," is its downfall.