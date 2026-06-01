5 Popular Medical Shows, Ranked By Accuracy By A Real Doctor

Television is, ultimately, about escapism. When you watch something like "Game of Thrones" or "The White Lotus," you're attempting to be transported to a different time or place, presumably. Still, there are so many medical dramas on the small-screen. Are any of them medically accurate?

I wanted to know which medical shows skew towards ridiculous camp and which ones are hard-hitting portraits of what it's really like to work in a hospital, so I reached out — once again — to Dr. Mary Siki, one of my very best friends and college cohorts who happens to be partway through her surgical residency at Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. Siki, who's studying to become a cardiothoracic surgeon and research expert through a general surgery track at this world-class facility, is also pretty well-versed in medical TV shows. (I do not know how she finds the time.) After asking Dr. Siki about the accuracy of "The Pitt" — a series that will come up again on this list — I decided it might be fun to ask her about other shows and see what she had to say.

Reader, it was fun! Dr. Siki ranked five shows for us, from least to most medically accurate, and they're all such popular shows that you've definitely seen at least one (or maybe all) of them. Whether you're well-versed in medical terminology or you're not sure if the human heart is on the right or left side of the body, you might learn something from Dr. Siki's ranking of which TV shows are the most medically accurate. (Also, your heart's on the left.)