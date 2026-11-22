Simon Wells' 2002 sci-fi flick "The Time Machine" was extrapolated from H.G. Wells' celebrated 1895 novel, one of the best sci-fi novels ever written, and also from George Pal's famed 1960 adaptation of the same story, itself one of the best time travel movies of all time. Made for a budget of $80 million, "The Time Machine" didn't overwhelm at the box office, earning almost $124 million worldwide. Critics were very unkind to "The Time Machine," and the film only has a 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 151 reviews.

The movie isn't great, reducing the intellectualism of Wells' original novel into a rote sci-fi action thriller, but there was a steampunk quirkiness to "The Time Machine" that could have been more openly embraced. It was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Makeup.

Guy Pearce plays Alexander Hartdegen, the inventor of the titular device, and he learns very quickly that mucking around with time travel doesn't always provide the result he's after. Alexander's motivation for building a time machine in the first place is to go back in time to prevent the murder of his fiancée (Sienna Guillory). This isn't part of the original novel, nor of George Pal's movie. Alexander spends five years building the time machine, and manages to save his fiancée, only to lose her again shortly thereafter. Something about the universe requires she die.

This kicks off a long-ranging time-travel adventure wherein Alexander begins tripping through the centuries, hoping to find an answer about how fate operates. He eventually ends up in the very, very distant future — specifically, the year AD 802,701 — when humanity has evolved into two distinct subspecies, the Morlocks and the Eloi.