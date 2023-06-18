How Disney's Mars Needs Moms Became 2011's Biggest Box Office Flop

It's hard to say what could have made Simon Wells' 2011 animated film "Mars Needs Moms" more successful. Per Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi film made just $40 million worldwide on a $150 million budget, making it one of the most expensive sci-fi flops of all time. Some called it the year's biggest flop, and its failure sent shockwaves through Disney to the degree that IndieWire theorized it's why the studio nixed "of Mars" from the title of its 2012 film "John Carter," which effectively doomed that movie as well. Hollywood executive logic says girls wouldn't see a movie about Mars and boys wouldn't see a movie with "moms" in the title.

For all of the movie's innovative effects and its strong narrative hook of a child trying to find his mother while lost on an alien world, "Mars Needs Moms" failed to land with the public. The movie is starkly realistic, animated with clarity and high-contrast lighting, and its characters were created through performance capture technology. Maybe that was the first problem. The movie crossed a line that other performance capture-based films from Robert Zemeckis' ImageMovers Digital studio hadn't and found itself in the uncanny valley. For one of the first times, an animated feature looked close enough to real life that you wish it could have been live-action.

Beyond that, the movie's dingy industrial production design means it often looks more like Ridley Scott's "Alien" than a movie for children. It has a dark and tonally awkward story, bouncing from interminable comic relief to horrific suggestions of brainwashing and lobotomies. The dystopian Martian society is hardly the ideal setting for a family adventure movie, especially one made on a blockbuster budget.