James Stewart's Final Role Was In A Quirky '90s Western That'll Leave You Nostalgic

James Stewart became a Hollywood legend very early in his career. His first film credit was for Tim Whelan's 1935 crime drama "The Murder Man," a vehicle for Spencer Tracy. 1936 saw Stewart keeping immensely busy, appearing in eight feature films, some of them for notable directors like William Wellman and W.S. Van Dyke. In 1938, he starred in Frank Capra's "You Can't Take It With You," and he was pretty much solidified in the public consciousness. He and Capra made three films together, and Stewart became a stalwart among several star directors. He was in eight Anthony Mann movies, four Alfred Hitchcock movies, and three John Ford movies to boot.

Stewart's open-faced, aw-shucks persona is now considered a Hollywood archetype, and no other actor has quite matched his energy. He rarely played heavies, and even in his edgier roles, suffused his characters with a simplistic, forthright guilelessness that remained eternally appealing. Films like "Vertigo" were the exception to the rule.

Stewart remained busy for decades, and didn't slow his acting output until the mid-1960s. This is to say, he only made two or three films in a year, rather than eight. He was only in six films in the entire '70s, and one in 1980. Stewart's final role came in 1991 when he played the voice of a brave anthropomorphic dog sheriff in Phil Nibbelink and Simon Wells' animated sequel "An American Tail: Fievel Goes West." His character was named Wylie Burp, a nod to the fact that Stewart played Wyatt Earp in the 1964 film "Cheyanne Autumn." "Fievel Goes West" wasn't as huge a hit as the first "American Tail," but it's still a surreal, fun, gorgeously animated film.