The Big Bang Theory's Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

Ever since it ended in 2019, "The Big Bang Theory," the CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, has remained exceedingly popular. Not only is it still a hit on its exclusive streaming home (HBO Max), it's spawned two prequel spin-offs ("Young Sheldon" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage"), creating a small-screen cinematic universe. So did it ever jump the shark? Yeah, and I'll tell you how, when, and why.

At the beginning of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter (Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki) meet their new neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), with whom Leonard is immediately smitten. Despite a rocky start, Penny and Sheldon ultimately overcome their differences and become good friends. More than that, Penny is a sort of audience surrogate, helping translate Sheldon and Leonard's nerdiness — as well as that of their friends Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) — for the masses. The guys work together at the California Institute of Technology as physicists, engineers, and astrophysicists, and spend their time reading comic books.

Eventually, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik join the series as microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski and neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, and they add some much-needed feminine energy to the proceedings — and give Penny some much-needed storylines that don't center around the guys. (Helberg agrees that they generally improved the series too.) Unfortunately, though, Amy and Bernadette's introduction on "The Big Bang Theory" was the beginning of the end for the show's better years. The downfall of "The Big Bang Theory" doesn't quite kick off at the end of Season 5 when Howard and Bernadette tie the knot, but when others start following suit, the quality decline is obvious. The real downfall, though, is the Season 9 premiere.