22 Years Later, The Polar Express' Best Line Is Still One Of The Best Christmas Movie Quotes
Published in 1985, Chris Van Allsburg's picture book "The Polar Express" is a staple of children's Christmas literature. Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis brought its yuletide magic to the silver screen in 2004 with an animated film. Zemeckis had once blended live-action and animation in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" by sticking Bob Hoskins next to cartoon characters, and with "Polar Express," he aimed to achieve an even deeper fusing of mediums with motion capture.
"Polar Express" didn't open to the smoothest ride. With an exorbitant $170 million budget, the movie was greeted by some as a failure for grossing only $286 million. The use of motion capture animation made the whole thing look uncanny (and became a "30 Rock" punchline), which is the last thing you want for what's meant to be a heartwarming family movie. Not that this stopped Zemeckis from using the same "Polar Express" style in 2007's "Beowulf" and 2009's "A Christmas Carol" (featuring Jim Carrey as Scrooge). "The Polar Express" divided critics in its day, as seen by its 55% Rotten Tomatoes score. Roger Ebert gave it a perfect four stars rating, but others couldn't get over the creepy animation.
But any kids movie seen by enough kids of its generation usually transforms into a classic with time. The movie is also often re-released in theaters during the holiday season. There have been events like branded Polar Express train trips or "Polar Express in Concert," too. Many see "The Polar Express" as a ride they like to take again and again, and, as of 2024, a sequel was in very early development. Let's take a look at one of the film's most memorable quotes.
Quote Of The Day from The Polar Express
"One thing about trains: it doesn't matter where they're going. What matters is deciding to get on."
The Conductor (Tom Hanks) tells this to the Hero Boy (Daryl Sabara, with some motion capture work from Josh Hutcherson) at the end of the latter's adventure. The boy is departing the Polar Express and returning home, never to doubt the existence of Santa Claus again. It's a clear rewording of the "it's the journey, not the destination, that matters" aphorism, but tweaked in a way to fit the story's themes of faith and belief.
Note that, in the film, we see the Conductor makes the kids choose to get onboard. The train shows up in front of their house, he tells them they're going to the North Pole, and if they refuse, he shrugs and says "suit yourself." The Hero Boy only jumps on when the train starts pulling out of his yard, seizing his moment and making his leap of faith at the last chance.
Faith is only faith if you believe without having true proof that the object of your belief is real. Even for something as harmless as choosing to believe in Santa Claus, making a choice of what to do with your life requires faith. Note also the other name for a train: a locomotive, a name all about movement. What matters is deciding to get on the train, the Conductor says, because choosing to not get on means standing in place and surrendering to fear of change. It's a good message to have in mind during Christmas, as one year closes out and a fresh one is about to blow in like a winter storm — or, indeed, a train arriving at a station.
Other memorable quotes from The Polar Express
- "On Christmas Eve, many years ago, I lay quietly in my bed. I did not rustle the sheets. I breathed slowly and silently. I was listening for a sound I was afraid I'd never hear: the ringing bells of Santa's sleigh."
- "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see."
- "This bell is a wonderful symbol of the spirit of Christmas, as am I. Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart."
- "I've never been late before and I am certainly not going to be late tonight!"
- "Do you see? Those lights in the distance. They look like the lights of a strange ocean liner sailing on a frozen sea. There ... is the North Pole!"
- "At one time, most of my friends could hear the bell. But as years passed, it fell silent for all of them. Even Sarah found, one Christmas, that she could no longer hear its sweet sound. Though I have grown old ... the bell still rings for me. As it does for all who truly believe."