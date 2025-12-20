Josh Hutcherson's Secret Polar Express Role, Explained

"The Polar Express" is one of the strangest movies to become an annual holiday tradition. At first glance, it's easy to see why. Robert Zemeckis goes full weirdo scientist mode in adapting Chris Van Allsburg's timeless children's book as a wintery cinematic extravaganza. It's not only the first film to fully utilize all-digital motion capture, it was also the first full-length Hollywood feature to be shown in IMAX 3D. The true MVP is Alan Silvestri, whose whimsical score makes you feel like you're actually being possessed by the spirit of Christmas. I so want to like this, but a lot of the film's majesty is worn down by the disturbingly uncanny mo-cap visuals. The rubbery textures and soulless eyes of the movie's characters remove a lot of the humanity from a story about the power of faith from within. With that said, the herculean effort to try something so out of left field is at least commendable.

The folks at Sony Pictures Imageworks, and ImageMovers utilized just about every resource they had to transform America's sweetheart Tom Hanks into five different characters: the Father, the Hobo, the Conductor, and Santa Claus. He even does the voice for the Ebenezer Scrooge puppet in the abandoned toy car. The strangest of them all, however, is that of the Hero Boy, who serves as the film's protagonist. The role isn't entirely him, though; Hanks is the one giving the mo-cap performance, but it's Daryl Sabara of "Spy Kids" fame providing the voice. It's a strange combination that becomes even wilder once you know that Josh Hutcherson provided some mo-cap work for Hero Boy as well.