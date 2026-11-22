HBO launched on November 8, 1972, and has since produced some of the finest shows in television history. It has also produced plenty of swiftly forgotten and overlooked curios, many of which are actually quite good. The Dustin Hoffman-led "Luck" was, according to critics at least, one example. This horse racing drama looked set to be another ongoing hit for the network until it was canceled following the deaths of three horses involved in production, bringing a tragic end to the show despite the fact it had already been renewed.

David Milch began his career on "Hill Street Blues" before co-creating one of the best shows of the 1990s in "NYPD Blue." That alone would be enough to make him a TV legend, but Milch wasn't done. He managed to steer clear of the ill-advised "NYPD Blue" spin-off "Public Morals," which was canceled after one episode, but he did oversee his share of short-lived crime series in "Brooklyn South," "Total Security," and "Big Apple." It wasn't until 2004 that he struck gold again with the HBO series "Deadwood," arguably the best Western TV show ever made. After that, however, Milch's career involved creating little-known series that came and went without making much of an impact.

His 2006 series, "John from Cincinnati," was a strange affair that lasted just one season. "Luck," on the other hand, looked as though it could break the trend and go the distance. Set in the world of horse racing, the Hoffman-fronted series also benefited from the directorial talents of none other than Michael Mann, and became a critical hit, earning a second season renewal. But that second season never materialized after some unfortunate on-set events which forced HBO to cancel "Luck" despite the fact filming had already started on Season 2.