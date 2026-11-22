Dustin Hoffman's Forgotten HBO Drama Series Was Canceled For A Tragic Reason
HBO launched on November 8, 1972, and has since produced some of the finest shows in television history. It has also produced plenty of swiftly forgotten and overlooked curios, many of which are actually quite good. The Dustin Hoffman-led "Luck" was, according to critics at least, one example. This horse racing drama looked set to be another ongoing hit for the network until it was canceled following the deaths of three horses involved in production, bringing a tragic end to the show despite the fact it had already been renewed.
David Milch began his career on "Hill Street Blues" before co-creating one of the best shows of the 1990s in "NYPD Blue." That alone would be enough to make him a TV legend, but Milch wasn't done. He managed to steer clear of the ill-advised "NYPD Blue" spin-off "Public Morals," which was canceled after one episode, but he did oversee his share of short-lived crime series in "Brooklyn South," "Total Security," and "Big Apple." It wasn't until 2004 that he struck gold again with the HBO series "Deadwood," arguably the best Western TV show ever made. After that, however, Milch's career involved creating little-known series that came and went without making much of an impact.
His 2006 series, "John from Cincinnati," was a strange affair that lasted just one season. "Luck," on the other hand, looked as though it could break the trend and go the distance. Set in the world of horse racing, the Hoffman-fronted series also benefited from the directorial talents of none other than Michael Mann, and became a critical hit, earning a second season renewal. But that second season never materialized after some unfortunate on-set events which forced HBO to cancel "Luck" despite the fact filming had already started on Season 2.
Luck was an ill-fated passion project for David Milch
"Luck" was somewhat of a passion project for David Milch, who told the Los Angeles Times, "I've been thinking about doing a show like this for 25 years." The creator explained how his father had taken him to horse racing events since he was age five or six, and how he saw the horses as "heart-stopping beautiful." All of which just makes the story of "Luck" even more tragic.
Dustin Hoffman plays Chester "Ace" Bernstein, a gambler who after coming home after a three-year stay in federal prison immediately concocts a plan for revenge against those who helped put him away. His bodyguard, driver, and right hand man, Gus (Dennis Farina) acts as front for Ace's investment in race horse Pint of Plain. Meanwhile, Hoffman's gambler sets out to restore the failing Santa Anita racetrack as part of his plan for retribution. Nick Nolte also appears as a veteran trainer who now owns his own colt.
"Luck" premiered in January 2012 to positive reviews and looked as though it might have the potential to become one of the best HBO shows of all time. By the end of that month, the show had already earned a second season renewal. On January 31, 2012, the Los Angeles Times reported that HBO had ordered a further 10 episodes that were set to debut in January 2013, with production on the new season set to get underway in February. According to the outlet, the debut episode brought in 1.1 million viewers and the renewal was "hardly shocking" given Hoffman and Nolte's involvement. What was shocking, however, was that on March 14, 2012, the Los Angeles Times once again reported on the show, this time to announce it had been canceled altogether.
Luck was canceled after the deaths of three horses
"Luck" Season 1 earned an 82% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the cast and writing in particular. But behind all this success, there was trouble brewing. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had been on top of HBO and "Luck" since January 2012, the month in which the show debuted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organization had written to the channel to enquire as to the treatment of horses used in the show, and had followed up on numerous occasions thereafter.
As a report from PETA explains, two horses were euthanized during production of the first season. According to the group, "older, arthritic horses had been used in dangerous (and deadly) racing sequences" leading to the two euthanizations. What's more, the report cites "insiders at Santa Anita Race Track" as having provided information about a third horse that died on-set. Rather than push on, HBO pulled the plug and "Luck" was added to the expansive list of the best shows canceled after only one season.
A statement from HBO (via the LA Times), read, "It is with heartbreak that executive producers David Milch and Michael Mann together with HBO have decided to cease all future production on the series 'Luck.'" The network claimed to have maintained "the highest safety standards throughout production," but acknowledged that "accidents unfortunately happen and it is impossible to guarantee they won't in the future." "Luck" Season 1 continued to air, but production on Season 2 was brought to an end despite plenty of footage having already been shot. Today, Season 1 remains available on HBO Max.