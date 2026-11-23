Fans of 1980s slasher movies would do well to track down Daniel Farrands' 2013 documentary "Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th," a wildly thorough, 400-minute film that unpacks every single movie in the long-running "Friday the 13th" franchise. Indeed, the documentary even briefly reveals that Hugh Jackman once dreamed of playing Jason Voorhees (!) in the property.

Jackman's first screen credit came in 1994, when he appeared on the Australian drama series "Law of the Land," and he made his feature film debut five years later. He had a history of appearing on stage as well, but his big break came when he replaced Dougray Scott as the razor-fisted Wolverine in Bryan Singer's 2000 superhero movie "X-Men." Jackman so capably embodied the role that he rocketed to the top of Hollywood's A-list in due course, and he's since returned as Wolverine in many other films, including the 2024 ultra-hit "Deadpool & Wolverine." He's also proven his range in big screen dramas, musicals, romances, comedies, and fantasy action adventures, so it's certainly amusing to think that Jason Voorhees — a hulking mute killer in a face-obscuring hockey mask — is one of his coveted roles.

Per Fridaythe13thFilms, Jackman publicly expressed an interest in playing Jason Voorhees in a now-unavailable interview on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." He explained that he was a big fan of the "Friday the 13th" movies as a teenager, adding that his desire to portray Jason helped fuel his interest in becoming an actor. In addition, Jackman was captured on camera in "Crystal Lake Memories" being asked about his wish to play Jason, to which he quickly replied, "Oh man, you've done your research."