Hugh Jackman Has Always Wanted To Play One Iconic Horror Movie Villain
Fans of 1980s slasher movies would do well to track down Daniel Farrands' 2013 documentary "Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th," a wildly thorough, 400-minute film that unpacks every single movie in the long-running "Friday the 13th" franchise. Indeed, the documentary even briefly reveals that Hugh Jackman once dreamed of playing Jason Voorhees (!) in the property.
Jackman's first screen credit came in 1994, when he appeared on the Australian drama series "Law of the Land," and he made his feature film debut five years later. He had a history of appearing on stage as well, but his big break came when he replaced Dougray Scott as the razor-fisted Wolverine in Bryan Singer's 2000 superhero movie "X-Men." Jackman so capably embodied the role that he rocketed to the top of Hollywood's A-list in due course, and he's since returned as Wolverine in many other films, including the 2024 ultra-hit "Deadpool & Wolverine." He's also proven his range in big screen dramas, musicals, romances, comedies, and fantasy action adventures, so it's certainly amusing to think that Jason Voorhees — a hulking mute killer in a face-obscuring hockey mask — is one of his coveted roles.
Per Fridaythe13thFilms, Jackman publicly expressed an interest in playing Jason Voorhees in a now-unavailable interview on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." He explained that he was a big fan of the "Friday the 13th" movies as a teenager, adding that his desire to portray Jason helped fuel his interest in becoming an actor. In addition, Jackman was captured on camera in "Crystal Lake Memories" being asked about his wish to play Jason, to which he quickly replied, "Oh man, you've done your research."
Hugh Jackman is one of many Jason Voorhees fans out there
Hugh Jackman's sentiments were reiterated by Daniel Farrands during a 2013 interview he conducted with The New York Times' ArtBeats 'blog. There, Farrands talked about the legacy that Jason Voorhees has left in the minds of the public and mentioned Jackman wanting to play the lumbering slasher as further evidence of the character's cultural penetration. As he put it:
Although he's a boogeyman, Jason was a nerd who was abused and left behind. He suffered this horrible tragedy, and when he came back to life, he couldn't be stopped. There's a wish fulfillment there for a lot of kids. By killing off the cool kids, he speaks to people who feel alienated. Not that you wish people dead, but it's a way for some people to live out their strangest fantasies. He's an antihero. I think he's transcended horror movies. He made his way into comics. He won an MTV lifetime achievement award. He was on Arsenio Hall's show and 'The Simpsons.' Hugh Jackman said he wanted to play Jason, and that's why he became an actor."
The MTV lifetime achievement award, incidentally, was given to Jason in 1992. And if you haven't seen Jason's interview with Arsenio Hall, I recommend watching the clip on YouTube. Jason remains silent throughout the interview and leaves his mask on. It's rather entertaining.
Would Hugh Jackman make for a good Jason Voorhees?
The role of Jason Voorhees is most closely associated with actor and stunt performer Kane Hodder, who played Jason in four movies, starting "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood" in 1988 through to 2001's "Jason X." Hodder, incidentally, also technically got to play the famed slashers Freddy Krueger and Leatherface, albeit in cameo capacities.
Meanwhile, Ari Lehman played the role in the first "Friday the 13th" movie, Warrington Gillette in the second, Richard Brooker in the third, Ted White in the fourth, C.J. Graham in the sixth (Jason did not appear in the fifth "Friday"), Ken Kirzinger in "Freddy vs. Jason," and Derek Mears in the 2009 "Friday the 13th" remake. Since then, Schuyler White has played the famed murderer in a short titled "Sweet Revenge," whereas Callum Vinson plays Jason on the prequel series "Crystal Lake." For the most part, Jason requires a lumbering presence and a certain degree of physical unflappability.
Would Hugh Jackman have made a good Jason? That's certainly a fun question to ponder. The actor is roughly 6'2” tall, which is only slightly shorter than Kane Hodder, so he certainly has the presence. Jackman, however, doesn't have the sheer physical bulk that Jason has in most of his movies. Jason is a lumbering oaf, while Jackman, even at his most muscular, seems to be more lithe and spry. There's no doubt, however, that Jackman would be able to affect the correct body language.