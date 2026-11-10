A Star Trek Moment Involving Tribbles And Klingons Was Cut For Being Too Disgusting

As for the Tribbles, which were almost named Fuzzies, they first appeared in one of the most well-remembered episodes of the original "Star Trek," "The Trouble With Tribbles." That episode established that they consume and reproduce at a phenomenal rate, able to explode, according to Mr. Spock, from a single Tribble to a population of 1,771,561 in a mere three days. As McCoy pointed out, they are essentially "born pregnant," a very efficient system that winds up presenting a lot of problems when it comes to resources. That episode also established that while most space-faring species find them docile and cuddly, Tribbles have a natural aversion to Klingons.

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Trials and Tribble-ations," the Klingon Worf revealed that in the century since the original "Star Trek," the sheer reproductive frequency of Tribbles presented "an ecological menace" to the Empire. As billions of Tribbles tore through resources eating everything in their path and exponentially breeding, much like the real-life invasive rabbits that inspired their creation, Klingon warriors hunted them to extinction ... mostly. Time travel shenanigans returned them to the galaxy after that episode, and the third season of "Picard" included a cameo from a "genetically altered Tribble" that looked more like the face-hugging baby Xenomorphs from "Alien" than the classic fuzzballs.

With Tribbles back in the galaxy, it remains to be seen whether they'll become a problem for the Federation and the Klingons again. Now that we know that they can make a tasty snack, though, the solution to that issue seems to be solved in a manner both honorable and delicious. Then again, if those gummy worm guts become a delicacy, the Klingon Empire may have met its match in the greatest foe of all: high blood sugar.