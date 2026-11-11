This '60s Japanese Thriller Is One Of The Best Movies Streaming On HBO Max

Ben Affleck's new kidnapping thriller "Animals" made a splash on Netflix this year — at least in terms of viewership. Critics dismissed the picture, and justifiably so, given how shaky the "Animals" script is. Yours truly clocked that "Animals" is basically an unauthorized remake of Akira Kurosawa's "High and Low," and I was not the only one.

In both movies, a rich man who has just invested all his money in a venture (a business takeover in "High and Low," a mayoral campaign in "Animals") receives a phone call that his son has been kidnapped. Except, the ransomers mistakenly took one of his much poorer employee's sons — so, does he still bankrupt himself to save a kid that isn't his?

I would highly suggest turning off Netflix and flipping over to HBO Max (where "High and Low" is currently streaming) to watch Akira Kurosawa show you how it's done. Several of the filmmaker's classics are currently streaming on there, including "Seven Samurai," "Rashomon," "Throne of Blood," and "Yojimbo." Like with "High and Low," all of those movies also star Toshiro Mifune, Kurosawa's go-to leading man at his peak. But "High and Low" is my personal favorite of the bunch and Kurosawa's magnum opus.

Kurosawa is distinguished for his samurai movies or Jidaigeki (Japanese historical dramas). He often adapted William Shakespeare's plays, too, moving their stories from Europe to to the east: "Throne of Blood" is literally just "Macbeth" in feudal Japan, and it's one of the best "Macbeth" movies to boot.

"High and Low" stands out in that collection for its contemporary setting and source material. (It's adapted from a procedural novel, "King's Ransom," by American author Ed McBain.) While he may not have had the Bard to draw on this time, Kurosawa still made some pure cinematic brilliance.