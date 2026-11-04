Aaron Eckhart's 83-Minute Gritty Neo-Western Becomes A Global Streaming Hit

Thanks to "Yellowstone" and its various offshoots, Paramount+ has become the primary purveyor of neo-Western entertainment in Hollywood. But the streamer isn't just home to wildly popular Taylor Sheridan dramas. It also has a few great neo-Western movies worth a look, and Aaron Eckhart's latest has just topped the streamer's charts worldwide. Unfortunately, "Thieves Highway" isn't available on Paramount+ in the United States. But if you happen to live stateside and have a Hulu subscription, take this as a sign to check out the movie on Hulu/Disney+.

A department of agriculture agent might not seem like the most badass designation for a B-movie hero, but Eckhart is here to surprise you with a film that proves cattle rustling didn't disappear along with the Old West and that livestock agents can hand out some brutal beatdowns. "Thieves Highway" sees Eckhart play a lonely lawman who single-handedly takes on a modern cattle rustling operation and winds up in a fight for his life. It's silly, over-the-top action that's well worth a weekend watch.

The film is directed by British stuntman-turned-filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson, the latest in a series of directors with extensive experience in fight choreography and stunt performing. We saw Chad Stahelski and David Leitch make the leap with "John Wick," and Sam Hargrave do the same with the "Extraction" movies. Johnson, meanwhile, has been making movies since the late '90s while simultaneously lending his stunt expertise to films such as 2001's "Planet of the Apes," "Mars Attacks!," and "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." He's since become known for collaborating with fellow stunt maestro Scott Adkins on Netflix's "Debt Collector" films and Eckhart on 2024's "Chief of Station." Now he's re-teamed with the "Dark Knight" alum for a neo-Western that has international Paramount+ subscribers transfixed.