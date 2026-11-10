This Classic Marvel Villain Could Reshape The MCU — And Introduce Nova

Despite not making it into "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Annihilus remains one of the biggest comic book supervillains who hasn't been tapped for a role in the movies, providing the MCU with an opportunity — although not necessarily one that fans might expect. After "Annihilation," Annihilus wasn't just tied to the Fantastic Four, but found a new arch-enemy: Nova.

The Nova Corps were introduced to the MCU back in the first "Guardians" movie as an organization of galactic peacekeepers, but Earth's representative, Richard Rider, has been floating around for years as a potential addition to the franchise. We haven't seen him yet, but if the films continue to draw on the events of "Annihilation," the fact that the Corps is already established makes it possible for the films to recreate one of the comic's biggest moments. As the opening shot in his war against the rest of the galaxy, Annihilus, well, annihilates the Nova Corps on the planet Xandar, leaving Rider as the sole survivor. Rich does eventually get his revenge, literally punching down Annihilus' throat and tearing out his guts in one of the most truly badass moments in Marvel Comics history, and one that plenty of fans would love to see recreated in the films.

Of course, insectoid space dictators and comic books being what they are, Annihilus did eventually make his way back from the dead, but that could be very beneficial considering that unlike the comics, the movies have a tendency to kill off their villains. Giving them the ability to return and rise again allows their characters to develop over time alongside the heroes, even if some of them definitely deserve their fate.