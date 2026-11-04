Jeremy Allen White As Wolverine? Marvel Reportedly Met Actor For X-Men Reboot

It looks like it may finally be time to find the next Wolverine, and an Emmy-winning actor may well be in talks to take on the role of Marvel's beloved mutant. Hugh Jackman famously replaced Dougray Scott as Wolverine in "X-Men" and, well, he never gave up the role. He's been playing the part since 2000 and most recently reprised the part in "Deadpool & Wolverine." But Marvel Studios is building out a new future for the X-Men, and if a new report is to be believed, Jeremy Allen White could be our new Logan.

According to the InSneider, the hunt for the next Wolverine is on, and there are "whispers" that the "Deliver Me From Nowhere" and "The Bear" star has met with Marvel to discuss "what is expected to be a small role in its upcoming 'X-Men' reboot." However, the role "would lead to more screen time down the line. A lot more." For now, that's all we know, but that in and of itself is pretty darn significant.

Marvel's new cast of mutants for the "X-Men" reboot was revealed at D23 back in August. That cast includes Christopher Abbott ("Kraven the Hunter") as Charles Xavier, Inde Navarrette ("Obsession") as Rogue, and Adam Driver ("Star Wars") as the villain Mr. Sinister. Notably absent from the lineup was a new Wolverine. Based on this new report, it sounds like Marvel might hold him back for most of this movie, teeing him up for a larger role down the line.

If White does indeed take on the role, he's got some big shoes to fill. To say that Jackman is beloved as Wolverine would be an understatement. But Jackman's Wolverine was one of the Major Marvel characters left out of the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast announcement. That raised some eyebrows, though that doesn't mean he won't appear in the movie.