Jeremy Allen White As Wolverine? Marvel Reportedly Met Actor For X-Men Reboot
It looks like it may finally be time to find the next Wolverine, and an Emmy-winning actor may well be in talks to take on the role of Marvel's beloved mutant. Hugh Jackman famously replaced Dougray Scott as Wolverine in "X-Men" and, well, he never gave up the role. He's been playing the part since 2000 and most recently reprised the part in "Deadpool & Wolverine." But Marvel Studios is building out a new future for the X-Men, and if a new report is to be believed, Jeremy Allen White could be our new Logan.
According to the InSneider, the hunt for the next Wolverine is on, and there are "whispers" that the "Deliver Me From Nowhere" and "The Bear" star has met with Marvel to discuss "what is expected to be a small role in its upcoming 'X-Men' reboot." However, the role "would lead to more screen time down the line. A lot more." For now, that's all we know, but that in and of itself is pretty darn significant.
Marvel's new cast of mutants for the "X-Men" reboot was revealed at D23 back in August. That cast includes Christopher Abbott ("Kraven the Hunter") as Charles Xavier, Inde Navarrette ("Obsession") as Rogue, and Adam Driver ("Star Wars") as the villain Mr. Sinister. Notably absent from the lineup was a new Wolverine. Based on this new report, it sounds like Marvel might hold him back for most of this movie, teeing him up for a larger role down the line.
If White does indeed take on the role, he's got some big shoes to fill. To say that Jackman is beloved as Wolverine would be an understatement. But Jackman's Wolverine was one of the Major Marvel characters left out of the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast announcement. That raised some eyebrows, though that doesn't mean he won't appear in the movie.
Jeremy Allen White feels like a perfect target for the new Wolverine
Is it that Hugh Jackman's appearance as Wolverine is being kept a secret? Is Marvel Studios holding him back for "Avengers: Secret Wars" as a likely swan song for his version of the character? Production on "Secret Wars" has moved to 2027 and a delay may be coming, but we'll know more about that after "Doomsday" comes out. Right now, we have more questions than answers but either way, it seems like his time donning the claws may finally, truly be coming to an end.
Jeremy Allen White is an in-demand actor who has beefed up big time for roles in the past, most notably "The Iron Claw." He's got the physique, and he seems to be the right actor at the right time. While he's certainly got momentum, "The Social Reckoning" just flopped at the box office, and his Bruce Springsteen biopic wasn't quite as buzzy of a hit as it was expected to be.
In short, a splashy role like Wolverine could be just what he needs right now and he also fits the bill when it comes to what Marvel is looking for as it builds out the future. It's the right pairing at the right time.
Jake Schreier ("Thunderbolts") is set to direct the new "X-Men" movie, which is expected to go into production soon. Plot details are being kept under wraps but that probably has a lot to do with the fact that "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" are going to completely reshape the MCU as we know it.
The "X-Men" reboot is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.