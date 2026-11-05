Project Hail Mary's Andy Weir Has Tried To Write Screenplays, But Feels 'Constrained' By This Obstacle [Exclusive]

"Project Hail Mary" was based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name, and by this point it seems as though the author has a knack for stories that play well on the big screen. "Project Hail Mary" dominated the box office upon its March 2026 release, and the 2015 adaptation of his book "The Martian" saw similar commercial success. Both were also met with critical acclaim. As such, it wouldn't seem all that silly for Weir to consider going straight to the screenplay with his future projects and skipping the novel stage altogether. But it seems the writer feels constrained by the idea of working in a visual medium.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai spoke with Weir, who referenced an audiobook called "Exoplanet" that he executive produced. This particular audiobook is an Audible Original sci-fi thriller that plays more like a movie than a book, using sound effects to convey action rather than a narrator providing a play-by-play of events. This, it seems, was a challenge for Weir, who likened it to his difficulties with writing screenplays.

"If you're writing a book, which is what I do, I can just throw in a paragraph of exposition and explain things directly to the reader and that's done," he explained. "You can't do that in an audiobook unless you have a narrator." According to Weir, "Exoplanet" writer Benjamin Percy immediately shut down the idea of having a narrator for the audiobook. "Everything is sounds that are happening in the setting," continued Weir. "I'm like, 'Okay, that makes it harder. It's your funeral.' But [Percy] pulled it off. He did a great job." Interestingly, it's this same challenge that has held Weir back from writing a movie script, despite his efforts to give it a try.