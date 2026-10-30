VisionQuest's Showrunner Confirmed A Major Marvel Cameo Most Fans Missed

This article contains spoilers for "VisionQuest" Episode 6, "Deadlock."

"VisionQuest" has been digging into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's past. Presumed dead AI villain Ultron (James Spader) is one of the stars, alongside a whole cadre of Tony Stark-designed intelligences living in the head of Vision (Paul Bettany). The latest episode, "Deadlock," sliced the deepest cut yet.

The very first MCU villain, the warlord Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar (Faran Tahir) of the Ten Rings, who held Tony Stark captive back in "Iron Man," returns. Evidently having been excommunicated since we last saw him, Raza has gone from terrorist to bounty hunter. With Paladin (Todd Stashwick) having failed to secure Vision for his enigmatic client, the client took their business elsewhere — to Raza. In Madripoor, there's a stand-off between unlikely allies Vision and Paladin against Raza and his men. That stand-off breaks when the Client appears to remotely hack all the electronics in the city and displays their shadowy image on nearby screens.

At around the 32:40 time mark, there's a very subtle cameo: a pair of eyes and outline of a humanoid figure behind a door on the right side of the frame.

Marvel Studios

"VisionQuest" showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed on Twitter/X this is Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright in past MCU productions). Uatu is one of the most enduring figures of Marvel Comics; he was created in 1963 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for "Fantastic Four" #13. He and his race, the Watchers, take a solemn vow to observe and record all history, but never interfere (though he often breaks that rule).

The Watcher was the host of the "What If...?" comic book series, narrating glimpses into those tales of alternate universes. Marvel's three-season animated "What If...?" series used Wright's Uatu in the same role.